Mitchell Trubisky, Allen Robinson, Trey Burton Fantasy Outlook After Week 4

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Fantasy football owners who started any member of the Chicago Bears' passing attack are rejoicing Sunday.

With eight minutes, 26 seconds left until halftime, the Bears have dropped 38 points and 400 total yards on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mitchell Trubisky has spread the wealth, targeting seven different players and hitting five for touchdowns.

Trubisky, Allen Robinson and Trey Burton have been among the biggest beneficiaries of Chicago's offensive explosion. Here's a look at what their big performances mean going forward.

Mitchell Trubisky

Trubisky has thrown for 289 yards and five touchdowns, putting him on pace to smash his previous career high for passing (314 yards).

The second-year passer is only owned in 14 percent of Yahoo Sports standard leagues, and he'll surely be starting in even fewer leagues.

As great as Trubisky has looked, it's important not to overreact too much because of just one game. Tampa Bay entered Week 4 having allowed the second-most passing yards (1,088) in the league. Opposing quarterbacks also had a 117.1 passer rating against the Bucs, 30th in the NFL.

Trubisky had 591 passing yards and two touchdowns in his first three appearances, neither of which is all that impressive.

If you're looking for quarterback help, Trubisky is worth a look on the waiver wire. Just don't immediately consider him a QB1 in 12-team standard leagues.

Allen Robinson

Earlier this week, Bleacher Report's Matt Camp ranked Robinson 37th overall in point-per-reception leagues and 20th among his fellow receivers.

Robinson is outplaying that projection but in large part because of his 14-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter. He has two catches for 23 yards.

Even if he has a massive second half, little changes for Robinson coming out of Week 4. He's already owned in 95 percent of Yahoo standard leagues and firmly in WR2 territory. His performance against Tampa Bay solidifies his status as a must-start receiver in all formats.

Trey Burton

Burton's 39-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter couldn't have come much easier. Bucs safety Justin Evans bit on a double move and fell down, leaving Burton wide-open down the sideline.

Burton has two catches for 86 yards and the one score.

The tight end position is generally pretty volatile from week to week unless you have one of the elite fantasy options on your squad.

Burton appears to be emerging as a favored target for Trubisky. He had four receptions for 55 yards in Chicago's 16-14 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3. The 26-year-old is more than warranting consideration as a low-end TE1.