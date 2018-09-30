EPL Table: 2018 Premier League Standings After Sunday's Week 7 Matches

EPL Table: 2018 Premier League Standings After Sunday's Week 7 MatchesSeptember 30, 2018
Burnley secured only their second Premier League win of the season with a 2-1 victory at Cardiff City on Sunday.
Sam Vokes headed the winner for the Clarets after Josh Murphy had earlier equalised Johann Berg Gudmundsson's opener.
The win moves Burnley into 12th place in the table. Cardiff remain just a point off the bottom and still searching for their first victory since returning to the top flight.
Premier League Standings (Games Played, Points, Goal Difference)
1. Manchester City: 7, 19, +18
2. Liverpool: 7, 19, +12
3. Chelsea: 7, 17, +10
4. Tottenham Hotspur: 7, 15, +7
5. Arsenal: 7, 15, +5
6. Watford: 7, 13, +3
7. Leicester City: 7, 12, +3
8. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 7, 12, +2
9. Bournemouth: 6, 10, -1
10. Manchester United: 7, 10, -2
11. Everton: 7, 9, -0
12. Burnley: 7, 7, -2
13. Crystal Palace: 6, 7, -2
14. West Ham United: 7, 7, -4
15. Brighton & Hove Albion: 7, 5, -5
16. Southampton: 7, 5, -5
17. Fulham: 7, 5, -8
18. Newcastle United: 7, 2, -6
19. Cardiff City: 7, 2, -12
20. Huddersfield Town: 7, 2, -13
Sunday Recap
The two teams produced very little entertainment in a dour first 45 minutes at the Cardiff City Stadium.
Martin Paterson came close to an opener just before half-time, but his header was cleared off the line by Matej Vydra.
Opta highlighted the lack of quality on show in south Wales:
OptaJoe @OptaJoe
280 - The first half between Cardiff and Burnley saw just 280 passes attempted, with a 59% completion rate; both season-low figures for a first half in the Premier League. Grind. #CARBUR
The game improved after the break, as Gudmundsson headed the visitors into the lead within five minutes of the restart. Ashley Westwood delivered a cross from the left, and the Iceland international squeezed a header past goalkeeper Neil Etheridge at the far post.
Their lead lasted less than 10 minutes, as Cardiff managed to find a quick response. A break down the right saw Victor Camarasa find Bruno Manga racing forwards. The full-back cut the ball back to Murphy to fire his first Premier League goal past Joe Hart.
The momentum was suddenly with the home side, and Murphy was denied a second by a good save from Hart who tipped his shot from range over the bar.
Burnley then retook the lead with 20 minutes of normal time remaining. Gudmundsson crossed from the left and Vokes steered his header home to secure all three points.
Match of the Day noted how effective Gudmundsson can be:
Match of the Day @BBCMOTD
Johann Berg Gudmundsson since the start of last season: Three goals⚽ 11 assists🤝 More goal involvement than any other Burnley player 🔥 #CARBUR https://t.co/vIYXJL0RKR
It's an important win for Burnley who have shrugged off a slow start to move clear of the relegation zone. Cardiff are finding it tough going back in the Premier League and face a trip to Wembley Stadium to take on Tottenham next.
