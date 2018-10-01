Manchester United vs Valencia: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info for UCL Match

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Manchester United and Valencia will both enter Tuesday's UEFA Champions League fixture in desperate need of a positive result, as the two struggling sides lock horns at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are winless in their last three matches across all competitions, including a 3-1 defeat against West Ham United during the weekend. Los Che finally halted their four-match winless streak against Real Sociedad but looked far from convincing in the 1-0 triumph.

Per OddsShark, United are the 3-5 favourites, while Valencia come in at 22-5. A draw sports odds of 31-10.

British fans will be able to watch the match via BT Sport 2 and the BT Sport app, while American viewers can tune in via B/R Live. Kick-off will be at 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET.

Will Someone Get Out of Their Slump?

When the draw for the Champions League was announced, this fixture was earmarked as perhaps one of the most intriguing of the group stages that would set the tone in Group H.

High-flying Valencia were expected to be an exciting attacking challenger to the giants of the group, Juventus and Manchester United. The fixture still holds plenty of intrigue, but not for the reasons we all expected.

Juventus have held up their end of the deal, but United and Valencia have both struggled. The two seem set to fight it out for second place, but Los Che don't look like the tough challengers they were expected to be at this stage.

Things at United also haven't been rosy:

The Red Devils sit in 10th place in the Premier League standings and already chase rivals Manchester City and Liverpool by nine points. The loss against the Hammers was an embarrassing one and raised even more questions about manager Jose Mourinho and his odd team selections.

Valencia were supposed to be an attacking juggernaut after a summer in which they retained the services of both striker Rodrigo and winger Goncalo Guedes, who turned his loan to the Mestalla into a permanent switch.

But prior to the win over La Real, Los Che had scored just once in their last four matches across all competitions, including the 2-0 loss against Juventus. The Bianconeri played the bulk of the match with 10 men and still handled Valencia rather easily.

Their attacking issues should give United the confidence to attack with numbers, but the Red Devils refused to do so even against lowly West Ham. If Mourinho opts to employ defensive tactics yet again, he could invite all kinds of trouble from a talented but inconsistent group of forwards.

Prediction: United 1-1 Valencia