Fans Mistake Stickers on Ohio State Helmets for Marijuana Symbol

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

In what has become never-ending confusion, Saturday night's spotlight game featuring the Ohio State Buckeyes has left many wondering what the stickers on Urban Meyer's squad's helmets represent.

Like a number of programs around the country, Buckeyes players are awarded helmet stickers throughout the season for strong play. At Ohio State, the stickers are of buckeye leaves—not marijuana symbols.

Those outside of Buckeye Nation, though, aren't necessarily aware of the history of the stickers:

All these years later, still plenty of confusion.