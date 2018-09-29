Fans Mistake Stickers on Ohio State Helmets for Marijuana Symbol

Fans Mistake Stickers on Ohio State Helmets for Marijuana SymbolSeptember 30, 2018
In what has become never-ending confusion, Saturday night's spotlight game featuring the Ohio State Buckeyes has left many wondering what the stickers on Urban Meyer's squad's helmets represent.
Like a number of programs around the country, Buckeyes players are awarded helmet stickers throughout the season for strong play. At Ohio State, the stickers are of buckeye leaves—not marijuana symbols.
Those outside of Buckeye Nation, though, aren't necessarily aware of the history of the stickers:
JB @JB_August
@alex_kirshner @SBNation When I was in high school a student wearing an Ohio State tee shirt was sent to the principal’s office because the teacher thought it was weed.
alex bierut @ALEXbierut14
Dana just asked me why the Ohio State players have weed plant stickers on their helmets. I’ve gotta say... she makes a good point
Nicholas Kulick @DoakesGhost
Honestly astounded that the NCAA allows Ohio State to put weed stickers on their helmets.
All these years later, still plenty of confusion.
