Fans Mistake Stickers on Ohio State Helmets for Marijuana Symbol

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistSeptember 30, 2018

MADISON, WI - OCTOBER 15: Ohio State Buckeyes helmets sit on the field before the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on October 15, 2016 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***
Dylan Buell/Getty Images

In what has become never-ending confusion, Saturday night's spotlight game featuring the Ohio State Buckeyes has left many wondering what the stickers on Urban Meyer's squad's helmets represent.

Like a number of programs around the country, Buckeyes players are awarded helmet stickers throughout the season for strong play. At Ohio State, the stickers are of buckeye leaves—not marijuana symbols.

Those outside of Buckeye Nation, though, aren't necessarily aware of the history of the stickers:

All these years later, still plenty of confusion.

