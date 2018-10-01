Champions League 2018: Group Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Predictions

Manu Fernandez/Associated Press

Manchester United can put domestic struggles behind them when they host goal-shy Valencia in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday. United will need the points to keep pace with Juventus in Group H.

Wednesday will see an injury hit Tottenham Hotspur side try to take points off struggling Barcelona at Wembley Stadium in Group B. Meanwhile, Liverpool could find themselves stunned by Group C opponents Napoli at the Stadio San Paolo.

Tuesday's Matches (TV Schedule and Predictions)

Hoffenheim vs. Manchester City: 5:55 p.m. BST /12:55 p.m. ET, BT Sport 3/TNT, (1-3)

vs. Manchester City: 5:55 p.m. /12:55 p.m. ET, Sport 3/TNT, (1-3) Juventus vs. Young Boys: 5:55 p.m. BST /12:55 p.m. ET, BT Sport 1 (4-0)

vs. Young Boys: 5:55 p.m. /12:55 p.m. ET, Sport 1 (4-0) AEK Athens vs. Benfica : 8 p.m. BST /3 p.m. ET, (1-2)

Athens vs. : 8 p.m. /3 p.m. ET, (1-2) Bayern Munich vs. Ajax: 8 p.m. BST /3 p.m. ET, (2-0)

Munich vs. Ajax: 8 p.m. /3 p.m. ET, (2-0) Lyon vs. Shakhtar Donetsk: 8 p.m. BST /3 p.m. ET, (2-1)

Donetsk: 8 p.m. /3 p.m. ET, (2-1) AS Roma vs. Viktoria Plzen : 8 p.m. BST /3 p.m. ET, (2-0)

: 8 p.m. /3 p.m. ET, (2-0) CSKA Moscow vs. Real Madrid: 8 p.m. BST /3 p.m. ET, (1-2)

Moscow vs. Real Madrid: 8 p.m. /3 p.m. ET, (1-2) Manchester United vs. Valencia: 8 p.m. BST /3 p.m. ET, BT Sport 2/TNT, (2-1)

Wednesday's Matches (TV Schedule and Predictions)

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Red Star Belgrade: 5:55 p.m. BST /12:55 p.m. ET, BT Sport 1/TNT, (3-0)

/12:55 p.m. ET, Sport 1/TNT, (3-0) Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Schalke 04: 5:55 p.m. BST /12:55 p.m. ET, BT Sport ESPN, (1-1)

Moscow vs. 04: 5:55 p.m. /12:55 p.m. ET, Sport ESPN, (1-1) Borussia Dortmund vs. AS Monaco: 8 p.m. BST /3 p.m. ET, (1-1)

Dortmund vs. AS Monaco: 8 p.m. /3 p.m. ET, (1-1) Atletico Madrid vs. Club Brugge : 8 p.m. BST /3 p.m. ET, (2-0)

Madrid vs. Club : 8 p.m. /3 p.m. ET, (2-0) PSV Eindhoven vs, Inter Milan: 8 p.m. BST /3 p.m. ET, BT Sport ESPN, (0-1)

vs, Inter Milan: 8 p.m. /3 p.m. ET, Sport ESPN, (0-1) Tottenham Hotspur vs. Barcelona: 8 p.m. BST /3 p.m ET, BT Sport 2/TNT, (1-2)

/3 p.m ET, Sport 2/TNT, (1-2) Napoli vs. Liverpool: 8 p.m BST /3 p.m. ET, BT Sport 3, (2-1)

vs. Liverpool: 8 p.m /3 p.m. ET, Sport 3, (2-1) Porto vs. Galatasaray : 8 p.m. BST /3 p.m. ET, (1-0)

Live-Stream Links: BT Sport App, B/R Live, fuboTV, Watch TNT and Univision Deportes.

Group Odds (Winners, per OddsChecker)

Group A

Atletico Madrid: 1-2, Borussia Dortmund: 3-1, AS Monaco: 25-1, Club Brugge : 100-1

Group B

Barcelona: 1-2, Inter Milan: 6-1, Tottenham Hotspur: 6-1, PSV Eindhoven : 150-1

Group C

Liverpool: 8-5, Paris Saint-Germain: 2-1, Napoli : 11-1, Red Star Belgrade: 150-1

Group D

Porto: 3-2, Schalke 04: 5-2, Galatasaray : 11-2, Lokomotiv Moscow: 20-1

Group E

Bayern Munich: 2-13, Ajax: 10-1, Benfica : 21-1, AEK Athens: 100-1

Group F

Manchester City: 4-6, Lyon: 8-1, Hoffenheim : 17-1, Shakhtar Donetsk: 25-1

Group G

Real Madrid: 2-11, AS Roma: 23-2, CSKA Moscow: 33-1, Viktoria Plzen : 66-1

Group H

Juventus : 1-2, Manchester United: 11-4, Valencia: 30-1, Young Boys: 300-1

Juve and United to Both Win Again in Group H

Juventus are in imperious form at this early stage of the season. The Bianconeri have been flawless in Serie A action:

Juve have also impressed in Europe, winning 2-0 in Valencia on Matchday 1, despite seeing Cristiano Ronaldo sent off. Being without suspended Ronaldo is a blow, but the odds-on favourites to eventually win Group H have the quality and confidence to win without him.

The Bianconeri's winning run is bad news for a Young Boys side beaten 3-0 at home by United last time out.

By contrast, United may welcome a visit from a Valencia side that's won just once this season.

Beating Los Che will demand under-fire manager Jose Mourinho gets the balance right in attack. He needs to choose the right players to flank centre-forward Romelu Lukaku from Alexis Sanchez, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard.

Sanchez was dropped in favour of Martial for Saturdays' 3-1 defeat away to West Ham United in the Premier League, a decision Mourinho explained but may have regretted:

Restoring Sanchez would be a surprise after Mourinho has reportedly focused his ire on the former Arsenal forward after recent showings, per James Robson of the London Evening Standard.

United should have enough match-winners up top to overcome a Valencia side that have scored just five times so far this season.

Barcelona can Edge Weakened Tottenham

Barca ought to welcome Champions League duty after failing to win any of their last three matches in La Liga. The barren run has left attacking talisman Lionel Messi demanding his team be "much stronger defensively," per Sky Sports.

Barcelona's defence is sure to be tested at Wembley by a Spurs side boasting an in-form striker in Harry Kane. The England international bagged a brace during Saturday's 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town, giving him five goals in eight matches so far this season.

Supplying Kane could be a problem with attacking midfielder Dele Alli dealing with a hamstring injury, per BBC Sport. The Tottenham defence could also be weaker as centre-back Jan Vertonghen is fighting for fitness:

Spurs will struggle to keep pace with Messi and Co. if Kane doesn't get enough support.

Napoli Set to Surprise Reds

Goals haven't been hard to come by for Liverpool, even though the Reds dropped their first points with a 1-1 draw against Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday. It took a wonder strike from substitute Daniel Sturridge to salvage a point at Stamford Bridge after Eden Hazard had opened the scoring.

Hazard netted the first goal Liverpool have conceded in the league, but manager Jurgen Klopp will be aware Paris Saint-Germain put two past his side in their first Group C match.

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Napoli can be just as dangerous in the final third thanks to their pace and movement. Lorenzo Insigne has five goals to his credit this season, while Dries Mertens doubled his tally when he scored during Saturday's 2-1 defeat in Juventus.

Tournament heavyweights Bayern Munich, Manchester City and holders Real Madrid will also be among the winners on Matchday 2 as the usual suspects start to flex their muscles.