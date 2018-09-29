League Cup 2018 Schedule: 4th-Round Fixtures and Dates Released

Julian Finney/Getty Images

West Ham United will host Tottenham Hotspur in a London derby in the 2018 Carabao Cup's fourth round. The round's other standout tie will see Derby County manager Frank Lampard return to Stamford Bridge to face old club Chelsea.

Saturday's draw also gave holders Manchester City a home tie with Fulham, while 2017-18's runners-up Arsenal will face League One side Blackpool at home.

The full draw is below, with the ties set to be played across October 30-31, per Sky Sports:

Manchester City vs. Fulham

Bournemouth vs. Norwich City

Arsenal vs. Blackpool

Leicester City vs. Everton /Southampton

/Southampton West Ham United vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Middlesbrough vs. Crystal Palace

vs. Crystal Palace Chelsea vs. Derby County

Burton Albion vs. Nottingham Forest

It's sure to be a night of mixed emotions for Lampard, who left Chelsea in 2014 as the club's all-time leading scorer:

His managerial career has so far been highlighted by the stunning win over Manchester United on penalties at Old Trafford in the previous round of this competition.

Repeating the trick won't be easy against a Chelsea side purring under the stewardship of Maurizio Sarri. The Italian chose a strong team for the 2-1 win over Liverpool in Round 3.

Being able to call on Cesc Fabregas and Ross Barkley in midfield, as well as Alvaro Morata up top, should give the Blues too much quality for the Rams.

Spurs are likely still smarting from blowing a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 against the Hammers at this stage of last season's tournament. Making the trip to the London Stadium offers the chance to put things right for a team without a trophy since winning the League Cup in 2008.

However, as Football.London's Alasdair Gold points out, league fixtures either side of this meeting could weigh in Tottenham's thinking:

Arsenal will be confident about reaching the last eight when they host a team from two leagues below. The Gunners have quality in reserve, particularly Danny Welbeck, who scored twice in the previous round against Championship side Brentford in a 3-1 win.

There may be a change between the posts for last season's beaten finalists after head coach Unai Emery confirmed goalkeeper Petr Cech suffered an injury during Saturday's 2-0 win over Watford in the Premier League:

Cech's absence will likely force Bernd Leno to start league games and forego his role as the cup keeper. It could mean Emiliano Martinez will start against Blackpool, a scenario not worrying for Emery:

City manager Pep Guardiola won't take Fulham lightly, but he will still surely refresh the squad. Precocious midfielder Phil Foden scored against League One's Oxford United in the previous round, and the 18-year-old could get more invaluable playing time.

Leicester City will have to wait to find out if they'll host Everton or Southampton. The pair will play their third-round tie on Tuesday after the match was delayed because of scheduling complications due to home draws for both Merseyside clubs, per Chris Bascombe of the Daily Telegraph.