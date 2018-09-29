Daniel Sturridge Earns Liverpool Late Draw Against Chelsea in Premier League

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistSeptember 29, 2018

Liverpool's Scottish defender Andrew Robertson (2l) heads the ball away during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge in London on September 29, 2018. (Photo by Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images)
DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/Getty Images

Liverpool and Chelsea split the points in Saturday's marquee Premier League matchup at Stamford Bridge. The Blues appeared to be on their way to a win, but Daniel Sturridge's spectacular late equaliser saw the game end 1-1.

Eden Hazard gave the hosts the lead after 25 minutes, but Sturridge beat goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga with a phenomenal strike from outside the box in the 89th minute.

The result leaves the Reds level with defending champions Manchester City at the top of the standings, just two points ahead of the Blues.

                

What's Next?

Liverpool visit Napoli in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, while Chelsea host Vidi in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

