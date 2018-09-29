Daniel Sturridge Earns Liverpool Late Draw Against Chelsea in Premier League

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/Getty Images

Liverpool and Chelsea split the points in Saturday's marquee Premier League matchup at Stamford Bridge. The Blues appeared to be on their way to a win, but Daniel Sturridge's spectacular late equaliser saw the game end 1-1.

Eden Hazard gave the hosts the lead after 25 minutes, but Sturridge beat goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga with a phenomenal strike from outside the box in the 89th minute.

The result leaves the Reds level with defending champions Manchester City at the top of the standings, just two points ahead of the Blues.

What's Next?

Liverpool visit Napoli in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, while Chelsea host Vidi in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.