Dana White: Nate Diaz's Push for 165-Lb Weight Class 'Nutty as Hell'

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

UFC President Dana White isn't on board with Nate Diaz's call for a 165-pound weight class ahead of his scheduled UFC 230 fight with Dustin Poirier.

According to TMZ Sports, White said Diaz is "nutty as hell" to think that another weight division will be added:

On Tuesday, Diaz tweeted the announcement that he and Poirier would fight at 165 pounds on Nov. 3:

White insisted that Diaz and Poirier will fight at 155 pounds as agreed upon, saying, "You can't sign a deal and then do the things that he's doing right now, and not fight."

Two days after tweeting about a 165-pound division, Diaz suggested he wouldn't fight at UFC 230 since Poirier refused to compete at that weight:

The 33-year-old Diaz hasn't fought since UFC 202 in 2016 when he lost to Conor McGregor by majority decision. That came on the heels of Diaz beating McGregor by submission at UFC 196.

Diaz owns a 19-11 record, while the 29-year-old Poirier is 24-5 with one no contest.

Poirier hasn't lost since falling to Michael Johnson in 2016, and he is coming off a knockout win over Eddie Alvarez at UFC on Fox: Alvarez vs. Poirier 2 in July.

Despite Diaz's antics, his bout with Poirier is scheduled to be one of the headline fights at UFC 230 at Madison Square Garden in New York City should it happen.