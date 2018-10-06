New Day Beats The Bar, Retains SmackDown Tag Team Titles at WWE Super Show-Down

Photo credit: WWE.com.

New Day defeated The Bar at WWE Super Show-Down in Melbourne, Australia, on Saturday to retain the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

New Day entered Super Show-Down on a roll after beating The Bludgeon Brothers for the SmackDown tag team titles two nights after SummerSlam.

The Bar was part of a modified tournament to determine New Day's opponent at Hell in a Cell, but Sheamus and Cesaro lost to Rusev and Aiden English in the finals.

After New Day defeated Rusev and English, however, Sheamus and Cesaro were immediately granted a shot at the tag straps at Super Show-Down.

While The Bar has yet to fully hit its stride on the blue brand, Sheamus and Cesaro do have a history of success against New Day.

In 2016, The Bar defeated New Day at Roadblock: End of the Line to win the Raw Tag Team Championships and end New Day's record-breaking reign at 483 days.

Although New Day is unquestionably among the greatest and most successful tag teams in WWE history, there was some thought that their reign was in jeopardy at Super Show-Down given how well Sheamus and Cesaro have fared against them over the years.

Even so, Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods entered the pay-per-view on one of the most impressive rolls of their entire time together given how stacked the SmackDown Live tag team division is.

In addition to beating the Bludgeon Brothers, New Day has worked its way past the likes of The Usos, Sanity, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson and several other high-quality teams in recent months.

The Bar represented arguably the biggest challenge yet, but New Day was up to the task and managed to leave Australia with the titles in tow.

Sheamus and Cesaro may not go quietly in hopes of landing another title shot, but with so many other great teams on SmackDown, New Day won't have trouble finding new challengers regardless.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).