EPL Table: Saturday's Week 7 Results, Scores and 2018 Premier League Standings

Daniel Sturridge was an unlikely hero as Liverpool struck late to secure a 1-1 against Chelsea on Saturday, moving back level on points with Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Eden Hazard put the Blues ahead, and Maurizio Sarri's side were on track to joining Manchester City at the top of the standings before Sturridge scored a long-range stunner minutes after entering the fray.

City temporarily reclaimed their perch atop the standings earlier on Saturday, as the defending champions beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0, but luck wasn't in for both Manchester giants.

Jose Mourinho's future as Manchester United manager looks less certain after the Red Devils lost 3-1 at West Ham United on Saturday morning. The recovering Hammers moved to 12th in the Premier League, while United have dropped down to 10th, nine points off the leaders.

A one-sided pattern then emerged in the afternoon kick-offs, where all six games ended with only one team scoring in each. Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur beat Watford and Huddersfield Town, respectively, both by 2-0 scorelines, while Everton dominated Fulham 3-0 and Wolverhampton Wanderers got the better of Southampton.

Read on for a roundup of Saturday's scores from the English top flight, complete with a look at the updated standings and the day's best action.

Saturday's Results

West Ham United 3-1 Manchester United

Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 Southampton

Arsenal 2-0 Watford

Everton 3-0 Fulham

Huddersfield Town 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester City 2-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

Newcastle United 0-2 Leicester City

Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool



Premier League Standings (Points, Goal Difference)

1. Manchester City: 19, +18

2. Liverpool: 19, +12



3. Chelsea: 17, +10



4. Tottenham Hotspur: 15, +7

5. Arsenal: 15, +5

6. Watford: 13, +3

7. Leicester City: 12, +3

8. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 12, +2

9. Bournemouth: 10, -1



10. Manchester United: 10, -2

11. Everton: 9, -0

12. Crystal Palace: 7, -2

13. West Ham United: 7, -4

14. Brighton & Hove Albion: 5, -5

15. Southampton: 5, -5

16. Fulham: 5, -8



17. Burnley: 4, -3

18. Newcastle United: 2, -6

19. Cardiff City: 2, -11



20. Huddersfield Town: 2, -13



Recap

Liverpool and Chelsea's fortunes toed and froed on Saturday, but it was ultimately the Reds who came out happier with their share of the spoils from Stamford Bridge.

Hazard has been in electric form under Sarri this term, and after helping knock the Merseysiders out of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, Hazard again looked to have Liverpool's number on home turf, per Squawka:

The match could have gone either way in the final 20 minutes, with Hazard denied a one-on-one chance by Alisson, while Xherdan Shaqiri missed a glaring chance of his own down the other end.

After already scoring against Chelsea earlier in the week, however, Sturridge also replicated his feat in southwest London, though his dipping screamer into the top-right was a far rarer strike for him, per presenter Jake Humphrey:

Manuel Pellegrini's slow start to life as West Ham manager appears to be a thing of the past after the former City chief toppled United on Saturday. Felipe Anderson scored his first Premier League goal to set the hosts on their way, but an own goal from Victor Lindelof followed by Marko Arnautovic's third settled the result.

Paul Pogba was taken off seconds before Marcus Rashford scored the visitors' only goal, and a third loss in only seven matches led sportswriter Alex Shaw to suggest it's time for Mourinho to take his leave:

Anderson's flicked finish for West Ham's first was superb, Andriy Yarmolenko forced the own-goal second, and United's defence was carved apart for Arnautovic to run clear and finish coolly past David De Gea.

The east Londoners lost their first four games of the campaign, but a steady restructure under Pellegrini is now taking effect, and Men In Blazers rightly lauded the Hammers for their performance and win:

And while United slipped, City soared with a 2-0 home win over visiting Brighton, who rarely looked like rumbling the reigning champions and managed to test goalkeeper Ederson only once in 90 minutes.

Raheem Sterling maintained his tear of 2018 form and scored the first before setting up Sergio Aguero for a second at the Etihad Stadium, and writer Daniel Storey hailed the Englishman's prolific streak in attack:

Tottenham won by an identical margin in their trip to Huddersfield and came out on top despite looking far from their usual selves for stretches of the encounter.

Spurs' midfield looked overrun at times, and yet their front three supplied the goods for Harry Kane to bag two—once from the penalty spot—and FourFourTwo's James Maw chronicled a landmark second strike:

That statistic is even more impressive considering Kane has made 55 fewer Premier League appearances than Ian Wright did in his career.

Wolverhampton Wanderers were 2-0 home winners over Southampton thanks to goals from Ivan Cavaleiro and Jonny. Arsenal also won 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium to leapfrog Watford in the table, and Eurosport's Tom Adams highlighted how their form appears to be coming together after a difficult start:

The Hornets conceded a Craig Cathcart own goal before Mesut Ozil made matters worse with a second in the space of 10 minutes, ending with a cruel final blow to Javi Gracia's visitors.

Gylfi Sigurdsson scored twice along with Cenk Tosun as Everton thumped Fulham 3-0, and Leicester City got their second away win of the campaign after they beat Newcastle United 2-0 at St. James' Park. Jamie Vardy and Harry Maguire supplied the goals as Leicester clinched back-to-back wins and moved to seventh.