B/R's Best Reads of the Week of September 29

B/R's Best Reads of the Week of September 29September 29, 2018
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images
Delmon Young in Exile in Mexico
He was a No. 1 pick and one of MLB's best young hitters. But after Delmon Young threw a bat at an ump, his career spiraled out of control.
Spreadsheets, Poker and a Rundown Camry: Brad Stevens' Year Away from Basketball
Inside Brad Stevens' life before coaching, when he spent a year working a $44K job in a cubicle at a pharmaceutical giant.
The Jaguars See a Champion in Blake Bortles, And They Don't Care If You Don't
Blake Bortles may be a TV punchline now, but the Jaguars think he can be a Super Bowl-winning QB. Seriously.
