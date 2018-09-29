B/R's Best Reads of the Week of September 29

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistSeptember 29, 2018

JACKSONVILLE, FL - SEPTEMBER 23: Blake Bortles #5 of the Jacksonville Jaguars throws a pass during a game against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field on September 23, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida.
Bleacher Report makes your life easier by rounding up all its best content from the week in one place.

Delmon Young in Exile in Mexico

He was a No. 1 pick and one of MLB's best young hitters. But after Delmon Young threw a bat at an ump, his career spiraled out of control.

Spreadsheets, Poker and a Rundown Camry: Brad Stevens' Year Away from Basketball

Inside Brad Stevens' life before coaching, when he spent a year working a $44K job in a cubicle at a pharmaceutical giant.

The Jaguars See a Champion in Blake Bortles, And They Don't Care If You Don't

Blake Bortles may be a TV punchline now, but the Jaguars think he can be a Super Bowl-winning QB. Seriously.

    Watch the Ryder Cup on B/R Live 📺

    B/R Ranks Top 15 Point Guards

    'Nobody's a Better QB Than Rivers Right Now'

    The Most Underrated Stars in the NFL

