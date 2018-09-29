B/R's Best Reads of the Week of September 29

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Delmon Young in Exile in Mexico

He was a No. 1 pick and one of MLB's best young hitters. But after Delmon Young threw a bat at an ump, his career spiraled out of control.

Spreadsheets, Poker and a Rundown Camry: Brad Stevens' Year Away from Basketball

Inside Brad Stevens' life before coaching, when he spent a year working a $44K job in a cubicle at a pharmaceutical giant.

The Jaguars See a Champion in Blake Bortles, And They Don't Care If You Don't

Blake Bortles may be a TV punchline now, but the Jaguars think he can be a Super Bowl-winning QB. Seriously.