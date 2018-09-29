Robert Kraft Blames 'Envy and Jealously' for Reports of Patriots' Discord

Jim Rogash/Getty Images

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft said Friday that "envy and jealously," which he calls "incurable diseases," are the reasons for reports of possible dysfunction within the organization.

Kraft discussed the rumors of tension between head coach Bill Belichick, quarterback Tom Brady and himself during an appearance on CNBC's Squawk Box (via NBC Sports Boston).

"We've been together 19 years, which is unheard of for a head coach, a quarterback and an ownership group," he said. "Thankfully, we have had a lot of success, and whenever that happens you become a target. We understand that, and there is always tensions and issues and different things you've got to deal with. That is part of the privilege of owning a team and being successful."

In July, Greg A. Bedard of the Boston Sports Journal reported there were lingering tensions between the Pats' powerful triumvirate heading toward the 2018 season.

"According to multiple sources, nothing has been hashed out between the three of them, at least at this time," he wrote. "That could certainly change as they come off vacation and ready for the season. But sources say the more likely scenario is that things are worked out slowly during camp—or not at all."

The situation has garnered more attention with the Pats off to a sluggish start. They dropped to 1-2 with back-to-back road losses to the Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions following a season-opening triumph over the Houston Texans.

For his part, Kraft said during his CNBC interview he isn't worried about the early losses and is confident the team will get back on track.

"Well, we have a saying up here in New England that the season really starts after Thanksgiving," he said. "Now, teams are getting to know one another. We certainly have a ways to go. It's not the kind of start that I would have liked, but it's part of the building process. We believe strongly in this team, our coaching staff, our quarterback, and we're going to have a lot of fun."

The Patriots have won five Super Bowls since the 2001 season—including two of the past four championships—during the Kraft, Belichick and Brady era.

Every team in the NFL would accept speculation of discord for that type of success.