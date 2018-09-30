Biggest Storylines, Top Highlights and Fantasy Stars to Watch from NFL Week 4

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Week 4 of the NFL season began Thursday when the undefeated Los Angeles Rams beat the Minnesota Vikings 38-31 behind 465 passing yards and five touchdowns from quarterback Jared Goff.

Thirteen more games are on tap for Sunday, with eight kicking off at 1 p.m. ET and a late-afternoon quartet unfolding afterward. The Baltimore Ravens-Pittsburgh Steelers matchup is set for Sunday Night Football with an 8:20 start time.

Below you will find everything you need to know for Week 4, including the top storylines, best plays and most notable performances.

Injury Report

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton left the game against the Houston Texans after suffering a chest injury in the first quarter. He was questionable to return.

Hilton caught a pass from quarterback Andrew Luck and darted through the Texans defense for a 40-yard gain. However, he took a hard and awkward fall on the tackle and left the game. Stephen Holder of The Athletic reported Hilton did not need assistance to walk to the locker room.

Atlanta Falcons edge-rusher Vic Beasley Jr. suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals. Per Falcons reporter Kelsey Conway, he was questionable to return. He has 25.5 sacks in 50 career games.

Players to Watch: Rookie Quarterbacks

Four quarterbacks were selected in the top 10 of the 2018 NFL draft, and all of them will start in the same week for the first time Sunday.

Cleveland Browns signal-caller Baker Mayfield took over late in the second quarter for the injured Tyrod Taylor on Thursday Night Football in Week 3 and led his team to a 21-17 win over the New York Jets. The Browns trailed 14-10 when Mayfield entered the game, and he finished 17-of-23 for 201 yards. He'll look to keep it going at the Oakland Raiders, with kickoff set for 4:05 p.m.

The Jets' Sam Darnold enjoyed a fantastic debut (16-of-21, 198 yards, two touchdowns) in a 48-17 win over the Detroit Lions. Things haven't been going nearly as well of late, as Gang Green has scored just 29 points in two losses. It doesn't get any easier for the 21-year-old this week, as he faces the tough Jacksonville Jaguars pass defense at 1 p.m.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen used three touchdowns (two rushing, one passing) to help engineer a massive 27-6 upset over the Vikings last Sunday. Now he'll face future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field at 1 p.m. What can Allen do for an encore?

Josh Rosen of the Arizona Cardinals will make his first start when he leads his team against the Seattle Seahawks at 4:05 p.m. Rosen made his debut last week when he was inserted late in the fourth quarter of a 16-14 loss to the Chicago Bears and finished 4-of-7 for 36 yards with an interception. Can he give his winless team the jolt it needs?

Game to Watch: Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots

The New England Patriots have won the AFC East every year since 2009 and every season but one since 2003. And the 2008 campaign has an asterisk because five-time Super Bowl champ Tom Brady suffered a season-ending left knee injury in Week 1.

The Miami Dolphins won the East that year at 11-5, and they are in the lead 10 years later with a 3-0 record. All the other divisional teams are 1-2, including the Patriots, who are coming off ugly losses to the Jaguars (31-20) and previously winless Lions (26-10).

The Pats aren't strangers to early-season adversity: Four years ago, New England started 2-2 before reeling off 10 wins in 12 regular-season games and winning the Super Bowl.

Still, New England's offensive and defensive performances are cause for concern. Will Miami take it down and move three games ahead in the standings, or will the Patriots show the Dolphins they're the AFC East boss? Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

Still to Come

The 1-1-1 Browns will search for consecutive wins for the first time since the 2014 season when they face the winless Raiders at Oakland Coliseum at 4:05 p.m. The Browns defense has been sensational, holding the explosive Steelers and New Orleans Saints offenses to just 21 points each. The Raiders have hung tough in all three of their losses, but the offense has not eclipsed 20 points.

The 1-2 Seahawks notched their first victory with a 24-13 win over the Dallas Cowboys and will look to get a streak going when they face the Cardinals at 4:05 p.m. The aforementioned Rosen will call signals for the Cardinals, and he may have a tough time with Seahawks safety Earl Thomas, who already has three interceptions.

The 1-2 San Francisco 49ers must move forward after starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo tore his ACL in last Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. C.J. Beathard will lead the team against the 1-2 Los Angeles Chargers, who are without one of their stars in edge-rusher Joey Bosa.

Fresh off a wild 43-37 overtime win at the Falcons, the Saints play another road game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium at 4:25 p.m. The 2-1 Saints have an excellent offense (103 points scored) but a struggling defense (96 points allowed). The 1-2 Giants got in the win column with a 27-22 victory over the Texans last Sunday.

The Steelers and Ravens close the day. Pittsburgh has started the season with a tie, win and loss, while Baltimore is 2-1 with wins against the Bills and Denver Broncos. It's a bitter rivalry that always seems to feature close games. Per Pro Football Reference, 19 of the last 24 meetings have ended with a single-digit margin of victory.