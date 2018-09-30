NFL Week 4 Live-Stream Info, TV Start Times and Schedule Coverage Map

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

Week 4 of the NFL season kicked off with one of the best regular-season games of the year as the Los Angeles Rams held off the Minnesota Vikings 38-31 on Thursday Night Football.

It will be hard for any Week 4 game to top that one in terms of entertainment, but below you'll find quick analysis on four matchups that could lay claim to being the best game of the week.

You can also find live-stream and television information, start times and the schedule coverage map, per 506 Sports.

Schedule Coverage Map



Per 506 Sports.

Week 4 Schedule

New York Jets at Jacksonville Jaguars

Day and Start Time: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Television and Live Stream: Fox and Fox Sports Go

Philadelphia Eagles at Tennessee Titans

Day and Start Time: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Television and Live Stream: Fox and Fox Sports Go

Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys

Day and Start Time: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Television and Live Stream: Fox and Fox Sports Go

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Chicago Bears

Day and Start Time: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Television and Live Stream: Fox and Fox Sports Go

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots

Day and Start Time: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Television and Live Stream: CBS and CBS All Access

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts

Day and Start Time: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Television and Live Stream: CBS and CBS All Access

Buffalo Bills at Green Bay Packers

Day and Start Time: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Television and Live Stream: CBS and CBS All Access

Cincinnati Bengals at Atlanta Falcons

Day and Start Time: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Television and Live Stream: CBS and CBS All Access

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals

Day and Start Time: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Television and Live Stream: Fox and Fox Sports Go

Cleveland Browns at Oakland Raiders

Day and Start Time: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Television and Live Stream: Fox and Fox Sports Go

New Orleans Saints at New York Giants

Day and Start Time: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Television and Live Stream: CBS and CBS All Access

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Chargers

Day and Start Time: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Television and Live Stream: CBS and CBS All Access

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers

Day and Start Time: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Television and Live Stream: NBC and NBC Sports app

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos

Day and Start Time: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Television and Live Stream: ESPN and WatchESPN

Games of the Week

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots

The Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots have surprised NFL fans with their starts but for different reasons.

The Dolphins are a surprising 3-0 thanks to some huge plays, solid defense and an efficient offense led by quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Meanwhile, the Pats are a sluggish 1-2, with their lone win coming against the winless Houston Texans. They gave up 57 combined points in their other two losses.

The Patriots may remind everyone who they are with a dominant performance Sunday, but if the Dolphins pull off the upset, they would be three games ahead of New England in the AFC East with the tiebreaker in hand after one quarter of the season. That's difficult for any team to overcome.

Cincinnati Bengals at Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons have lost three defensive starters to long-term injuries in linebacker Deion Jones and safeties Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen. After giving up 43 points at home to the New Orleans Saints last time out, the Falcons must regroup against a Cincinnati Bengals offense with numerous weapons.

The Bengals' attack has an elite wide receiver (A.J. Green), a tough runner and pass-catcher (Giovani Bernard) out of the backfield, an emerging star at wideout (Tyler Boyd, who has touchdowns in his past two games) and a security blanket in tight end Tyler Eifert, who caught six passes for 74 yards in Week 3.

They may be too much to handle for Atlanta on Sunday, but then again, the Falcons can win a shootout any time thanks to all-world wideout Julio Jones.

New Orleans Saints at New York Giants

The New York Giants offense broke out of an ugly two-game slump with a 27-point performance against the Houston Texans in Week 3. The defense they will face Sunday will not be nearly as imposing, as the New Orleans Saints have allowed 96 points through three gameweeks.

While the Giants will be without tight end Evan Engram, who has an MCL sprain, the trio of running back Saquon Barkley and wideouts Odell Beckham Jr. and Sterling Shepard should be enough for the G-Men to have a big offensive day.

But that might not be enough against quarterback Drew Brees, running back Alvin Kamara and wide receiver Michael Thomas, who make up the most dangerous three-man skill-position crew in football.

Kamara may give the Giants linebackers serious problems in coverage, while Thomas could be a menace from the slot, where he will avoid coverage from No. 1 cornerback Janoris Jenkins.

This looks like a game wherein both teams could easily cross 30 points.

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos

Per OddsShark, the Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos matchup has the highest over/under point total on the board at 54.5 points.

This matchup may double as the shootout and upset of the gameweek. Kansas City is favored by 4.5 points, but the Broncos are home and have a respectable 2-1 record, with their lone loss coming at a 2-1 Baltimore Ravens team that didn't have to face Denver running back Phillip Lindsay in the second half (the breakout rookie was ejected in the second quarter for unnecessary roughness).

Furthermore, the Chiefs defense has not fared well this year, as it ranks last in the league in efficiency, per Football Outsiders. At some point, barring improvement, their defensive performance will come back to hurt them.

Still, Kansas City's offense, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his 13 touchdowns through three games, is unbelievable. He looks invincible alongside tight end Travis Kelce, wideouts Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins and running back Kareem Hunt.

Expect the offense to succeed once again, but the Broncos offense may go toe-to-toe with its AFC West rival at home.