MLB Playoffs 2018: Updated Playoff Picture and World Series Odds

David Banks/Getty Images

The Colorado Rockies punched their playoff ticket for the second consecutive season with a 5-2 win over the Washington Nationals on Friday night.

Elsewhere, the New York Yankees clinched home field in the American League Wild Card Game versus the Oakland Athletics thanks to an 11-6 victory over the Boston Red Sox.

Only two more regular-season days of baseball are on tap before the postseason begins. The American League playoff picture is set, but the National League may need Saturday and Sunday (and perhaps a Monday tiebreaker) to determine its teams and seeding.

Here's a look at some 2018 World Series champion odds (via OddsShark) as well as an MLB playoff picture update after Friday's games.

World Series Odds

Boston Red Sox: 29/10

Houston Astros: 33/10

Chicago Cubs: 33/4

Cleveland Indians: 9/1

Los Angeles Dodgers: 48/5

New York Yankees: 21/2

Atlanta Braves: 11/1

Colorado Rockies: 58/5

Milwaukee Brewers: 29/2

Oakland Athletics: 173/10

St. Louis Cardinals: 155/2

American League Playoff Picture

There is no drama in the American League race, as the five teams and seedings have already been decided. The Boston Red Sox (107-53) will be the junior circuit's No. 1 seed and have earned home-field advantage through the World Series should they get that far.

Like last year, the defending champion Houston Astros (101-58) will be the No. 2 seed. They'll have home-field advantage over the No. 3 Cleveland Indians (90-70) in the American League Division Series.

The New York Yankees (99-61) are the AL's first Wild Card team, having finished second to the Red Sox in the East. They'll host the Oakland Athletics (96-64) in the Wild Card game on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.

The winner of that game will face the Red Sox in the ALDS.

National League Playoff Picture

This is where things get a little interesting.

We know four of the five playoff teams: the Chicago Cubs, Milwaukee Brewers, Atlanta Braves and Rockies.

What we don't know are the seedings (none have been decided) and the final playoff team (which will be the Los Angeles Dodgers or St. Louis Cardinals).

We do know that the 94-66 Cubs or 93-67 Brewers will be the No. 1 seed. Those two clubs are fighting for the NL Central crown, with the winner taking top honors and the loser relegated to hosting the NL Wild Card Game on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.

The Cubs will host the Cards on Saturday and Sunday, while the Brew Crew will be home against the Detroit Tigers over the weekend. If the two teams tie in the standings, a one-game playoff at Wrigley Field will occur Monday to break the tie.

The No. 2 seed is up for grabs and can be obtained by the Braves (90-70), Rockies (90-70) or Dodgers (89-71).

We do know the Braves can finish no lower than third by virtue of them clinching the NL East crown already. They'll be in the NLDS against the NL West winner.

However, the Braves are on the wrong end of tiebreakers against the Rockies and Dodgers, having lost the season series to each of them, 5-2. Therefore, the only way Atlanta can get the No. 2 seed is if it finishes with a better record than the NL West winner. The Braves close their regular season with two road games against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Rockies have the one-game edge in the West with two home games left against the Nats. The Dodgers have two road matchups versus the San Francisco Giants, with ace Clayton Kershaw taking the mound Saturday.

Colorado has the inside track on the West division crown and No. 2 seed: It will get both with two victories.

If Colorado and L.A. tie for the division, a one-game playoff will take place Monday in L.A. (the Dodgers get that honor by virtue of winning the season series, 12-7). The winner would face the Braves in the NLDS (seeding to be determined), while the loser would go to the NL Central winner for the Wild Card Game.

The Cardinals' season is on the brink. They need two wins at the Cubs and two Dodgers losses at the Giants just to force a one-game playoff to determine the second wild card. The good news for the Redbirds is that playoff would take place in St. Louis thanks to its 4-3 season-series win over L.A.

However, it's a tall order, especially with Kershaw on the mound Saturday. One more L.A. win (or Cardinal loss) ends St. Louis' season.