Former Eagles Safety Wes Hopkins Dies at Age 57

George Gojkovich/Getty Images

Former Philadelphia Eagles safety Wes Hopkins died Friday morning at the age of 57, the team announced.

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie released a statement about Hopkins' death:

"Wes Hopkins is one of the best safeties in the history of our franchise and played a major role in the team's success during his time here in Philadelphia. He was well-respected among his teammates and coaches, not only because of the way he played the game and what he was able to accomplish on the field, but also because of the way he carried himself and the type of leader he was.

"He had a genuine love of the game and that's one of the reasons he connected so well with the people of Philadelphia. Wes will be forever remembered as an Eagles Legend and somebody who helped build the foundation for our organization's success. Our thoughts are with his family during this time."

Philly selected Hopkins in the second round of the 1983 draft out of SMU. The defensive back was part of the Mustangs' Hall of Fame class of 2018.

The Alabama native went on to spend his entire professional career with the Eagles. He was named a first-team All-Pro and a Pro Bowl selection for the 1985 season. He also played a key role in the team's fabled "Gang Green" defense in 1991.

Former teammates expressed condolences on social media:

Hopkins retired following the 1993 season. His 30 interceptions still rank fifth in team history, and he also registered 12 sacks across 10 seasons despite playing safety.

Further details about his death weren't immediately released.