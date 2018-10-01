NFL Power Rankings: B/R's Expert Consensus Rank for Every Team Entering Week 5

27 of 32

Week 4 Result: Lost at Tennessee 26-23 (OT)

The Philadelphia Eagles might not be hitting the panic button yet, but after losing to the Titans to fall to 2-2, the team has probably opened the box it's in.

This is a game the Eagles were expected to win. And after barely getting past a bad Colts team in Week 3, the overtime loss raises real concerns.

If there was a bright side, it was the play of Carson Wentz. One week after looking rusty against the Colts, Wentz was much sharper in Nashville, throwing for 348 yards and two scores.

However, the pass defense was…what's the word I'm looking for?

"Giant ball of suck" just about covers it.

Against a Titans team that came into the game averaging 162 passing yards a game, the Eagles made Marcus Mariota look like Joe Montana. Mariota burned the Eagles for 344 yards and two scores—including the game-winner to second-year pro Corey Davis.

The Eagles secondary is bad right now. So bad that it's dragging the Eagles down with it, although Gagnon thinks the issues may run deeper than just the defensive backfield.

"It's getting harder to feel good about the Eagles," Gagnon said, "who couldn't use injuries as an excuse in a weird loss to an equally banged-up Titans team. They're 2-2, but they could easily be 0-4. Cut it way too close against the Falcons and Colts, neither of whom have been very good this season, and that loss to the Bucs is looking worse as that team comes back to earth. I wonder if we're witnessing another Super Bowl hangover."