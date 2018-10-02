MLB Playoffs 2018: Round-by-Round Picks and Predictions

0 of 9

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Six months and 2,431 games later, Major League Baseball's 2018 regular season is over.

Now comes the postseason. And with it, a responsibility to pretend to know what will happen.

Starting with the National League (Tuesday) and American League (Wednesday) Wild Card Games and going all the way to the World Series, we went round by round to predict who will win each series.

That involved assessing matchups and reading what tea leaves were available. A crystal ball would have certainly been better. But in light of baseball's famed unpredictability, taking shots in the dark is the best anyone can do.

Let's get to it.