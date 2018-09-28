Don't Throw Away Your Copy of FIFA 18 Yet—Here Are 5 Alternate Uses for the CD

Joe Gallagher@joesgallagherFeatured ColumnistSeptember 28, 2018

  1. Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17

  2. Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United

  3. FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars

  4. Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon

  5. Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders

  6. Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League?

  7. Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final?

  8. Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final?

  9. FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season

  10. Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane

  11. Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title

  12. 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov

  13. Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder

  14. We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend?

  15. Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt

  16. 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes

  17. Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories

  18. Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background

  19. N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award

  20. Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It?

Right Arrow Icon

FIFA 19 is here, but don't throw away your copy of FIFA 18 just yet.

Here are five uses for your old game disc.

            

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Barca's Umtiti to Miss 'Several Months' with Knee Injury (AS)

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Barca's Umtiti to Miss 'Several Months' with Knee Injury (AS)

    AS.com
    via AS.com

    How It Got So Bad for Pogba at Man Utd

    World Football logo
    World Football

    How It Got So Bad for Pogba at Man Utd

    Dean Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    War at Man Utd: Martial & Bailly Backing Pogba

    World Football logo
    World Football

    War at Man Utd: Martial & Bailly Backing Pogba

    via Mail Online

    Report: Pogba Agent to Hold Man Utd Talks in Nov.

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Report: Pogba Agent to Hold Man Utd Talks in Nov.

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report