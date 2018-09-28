Report: PSG Offered Adrien Rabiot to Barcelona in Sergio Busquets Approach

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain reportedly tried to use Adrien Rabiot to land Barcelona's Sergio Busquets during the summer transfer window.

According to Catalan newspaper Mundo Deportivo (h/t Goal), the Blaugrana remain interested in the Frenchman, who will be a free agent at the end of the season.

Rabiot was linked with a move to the Camp Nou for much of the summer and the chatter hasn't died down since the end of the transfer window due to his contract situation.

L'Equipe (h/t Naveen Ullal of Sport Witness) has linked other top clubs with the starlet as well, including Chelsea, Juventus and Bayern Munich.

Sport Witness said the saga is starting to take on silly proportions:

The 23-year-old has been a regular starter for the Ligue 1 champions this season and could still stay in the French capital.

Manager Thomas Tuchel told RMC Sport (h/t Goal's Peter Hanson) he remains a key part of his team:

"I love working with Rabiot. I really like Adrien, he had a difficult situation when he voluntarily missed the World Cup, but his effort with the team has been maximum. He has not missed any training.

"He can be adapted to any system, and if he is physically well he is essential for our approach.

"He has great potential and is a player trained in the club. It is very important to have footballers of this nature."

Rabiot previously spent time with Manchester City's academy but has played his entire professional career on the books with Les Parisiens.

Busquets has never played professionally for a club other than Barcelona and seems destined to either spend his entire career at the Camp Nou or follow the example of Andres Iniesta, who moved to Japan once his prime was over.

The 30-year-old is widely considered among the best holding midfielders in the world and only just renewed his commitment to the club:

A move to Paris never seemed likely, despite the Ligue 1 giants' best efforts.