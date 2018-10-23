Report: Rishard Matthews, Jets Agree to Contract After Requesting Titans Release

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Wide receiver Rishard Matthews is back in the NFL after reportedly agreeing to a deal with the New York Jets on Tuesday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter broke the news of Matthews' new deal.

Matthews spent three seasons with the Tennessee Titans, but the 29-year-old asked for his release from the team after Week 3.

“Everything is good," he told A to Z Sports Nashville in a text message. "Just wasn't happy with what was going on barely getting any playing time. It was time to move on."

The Titans announced Matthews' release on Sept. 27, allowing him to find a situation that will maximize his talent.

With Tajae Sharpe and Corey Davis starting at wide receiver for the Titans, Matthews found himself relegated to coming off the bench. His production suffered with just three receptions for 11 yards on six targets through three games.

Matthews has big-play potential on the outside for his new team. The California native averaged 14.9 yards per reception with 17 touchdowns in 41 games from 2015-17.

Per Pro Football Focus, the Nevada product was the NFL's best receiver last season when targeted on screen passes:

Originally a seventh-round draft pick by the Miami Dolphins in 2012, Matthews emerged as a key offensive contributor. He tied for the team lead with four touchdown catches and ranked second with 662 yards during the 2015 season.

His best season came in 2016, his first with the Titans. He tied for sixth in the NFL with nine touchdowns and had a career-high 945 receiving yards.

The Jets' struggling offense is in need of a spark, so credit head coach Todd Bowles for adding one of the best receivers available to improve things.

Sam Darnold has been inconsistent in his rookie campaign, though there have been many positive signs. The 21-year-old threw for five touchdowns in a two-game span against the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts.

Depth at wide receiver has been a problem in New York dating back to last season. No wideout has more than 314 yards through seven games thus far. Robby Anderson has been an effective big-play asset with 18.5 yards per catch, but he's only been targeted 36 times after leading the team in that category last year (114).

Adding to New York's receiver woes, Quincy Enunwa is expected to miss at least 3-4 weeks after suffering a high ankle sprain against the Colts. The team also released Terrelle Pryor as he dealt with a groin injury.

Matthews has a track record of success in systems that weren't known for being explosive and friendly to receivers. He adds a safe, reliable element to the Jets that they desperately need in an attempt to salvage this season.

Given the low price tag to sign Matthews at this point in the season, the Jets have nothing to lose. His experience and track record give him the potential to be a key contributor as New York looks to make a playoff push in 2018.