New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox: Odds, Analysis, MLB Betting Pick

The New York Yankees (98-61) will wrap up the regular season with a potential playoff preview on Friday, when they visit the Boston Red Sox (107-52) as small road favorites.

The Yankees still have something to play for, as they are hoping to clinch home-field advantage in the American League Wild Card Game against the Oakland Athletics, while the Red Sox could then meet them in the AL Division Series.

Why the Yankees Can Pay on the MLB Lines

New York is treating this series opener like a playoff game, sending J.A. Happ (16-6, 3.57 ERA) to the mound in a huge spot. Happ has not lost as a member of the Yankees, going a perfect 6-0 with a 2.18 ERA in 10 starts for them and giving up three runs or less nine times during that stretch.

Surprisingly, Happ is 0-1 in three outings versus Boston this season despite posting a minuscule 0.54 ERA in 16.2 innings of work. One of the main reasons he was acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays was his mastery of the Red Sox, going 4-0 with a 1.98 ERA in eight starts the previous three years.

Why the Red Sox Can Pay on the MLB Lines

Boston has gone 9-7 against New York in the first 16 meetings between the teams this season, according to the OddsShark MLB Database, and would love nothing more than for Oakland to have home-field advantage in the wild-card matchup.

Five of the nine wins in this year's series for the Red Sox took place in seven games played between August and September, when the Yankees still had hopes of winning the division.

Boston will counter Happ with southpaw Brian Johnson (4-4, 4.11 ERA), who has started in just 12 of his 37 outings. In his past three relief appearances, he has allowed only one run and three hits in 7.2 innings, walking six batters and striking out five.

Smart Betting Pick

New York is rightfully favored here, and Happ could easily end up starting the AL Wild Card Game as the team's most reliable pitcher. The magic number for the Yankees to clinch home field over the A's is one, and this is the game to do it. Look for New York to get off to a strong start and cruise to an easy victory.

MLB Betting Trends

New York is 5-2 in its past seven games.

The total has gone over in four of New York's past five games.

The total has gone over in six of Boston's past eight games.

