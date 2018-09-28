Barcelona Reportedly Want Paul Pogba but Will Offer Half of His £200M Valuation

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistSeptember 28, 2018

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 22: Paul Pogba of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford on September 22, 2018 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images)
James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba but are only prepared to pay around half of the Red Devils' £200 million (€224.8 million) valuation of him. 

According to the Mirror's John Cross, Barca want to bring him in next summer and feel confident Pogba wants to join them ahead of the likes of Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain or Juventus.

However, they're hoping an offer of £100 million plus add-ons is enough to prise him away from Old Trafford.

                         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Yet Another Sick PSG Fashion Collab 🔥

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Yet Another Sick PSG Fashion Collab 🔥

    SoccerBible
    via SoccerBible

    Blazers & Seahawks Owner Taking Over Chelsea?

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Blazers & Seahawks Owner Taking Over Chelsea?

    via mirror

    Hazard Offers Hope of New Chelsea Deal

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Hazard Offers Hope of New Chelsea Deal

    Andy Hunter
    via the Guardian

    Neymar Hits Paris Fashion Week 😎

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Neymar Hits Paris Fashion Week 😎

    via Mail Online