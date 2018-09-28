Barcelona Reportedly Want Paul Pogba but Will Offer Half of His £200M Valuation

James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba but are only prepared to pay around half of the Red Devils' £200 million (€224.8 million) valuation of him.

According to the Mirror's John Cross, Barca want to bring him in next summer and feel confident Pogba wants to join them ahead of the likes of Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain or Juventus.

However, they're hoping an offer of £100 million plus add-ons is enough to prise him away from Old Trafford.

