Jared Goff, Rams Hold Off Kirk Cousins, Vikings to Win Week 4 Shootout

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Jared Goff and Kirk Cousins engaged in a good old fashioned quarterback shootout Thursday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, and Goff's Los Angeles Rams had just enough firepower in a 38-31 victory.

The Rams are a perfect 4-0, while the Minnesota Vikings fell to a disappointing 1-2-1 after reaching last season's NFC Championship Game.

Cousins had an opportunity to lead a game-tying touchdown drive in the final two minutes, but John Franklin-Myers forced a fumble that Ndamukong Suh pounced on to clinch the win for the Rams and preserve their undefeated record.

Rams Offense Makes Them Top NFC Super Bowl Favorite

There may not be an answer for the Rams offense.

Head coach Sean McVay is scheming his arsenal of playmakers open all over the field, and Goff has the vision and arm talent to consistently find them. Cooper Kupp looked as reliable as they come, and Robert Woods and Brandin Cooks are weapons on the outside.

As a result, Goff (26-of-33 for 465 yards and five touchdowns) bettered Cousins (36-of-50 for 422 yards and three touchdowns) in their individual showdown.

Goff had four touchdown passes on five possessions in the first half alone, including two to Kupp. One was a 70-yard schematic beauty where he beat linebacker Anthony Barr—who also gave up a score to Woods in coverage—while another saw Goff drop a pass right over the top of two defenders into the bread basket.

Just for good measure, the Rams also have arguably the best running back in the league in Todd Gurley, who is physical between the tackles and now a receiving threat with McVay at the helm. The Georgia product has been an end-zone machine the last three-plus years, which continued with a touchdown reception Thursday.

At this point, the top assumed competition in the NFC doesn't look ready to compete with this offense.

The defending champion Philadelphia Eagles have struggled to score at times and are still working Carson Wentz back after a torn ACL, the Green Bay Packers defense is vulnerable, the Vikings defense couldn't hang Thursday, and the New Orleans Saints defense allowed 48 and 37 points, respectively, in two of its first three games.

Don't be surprised when this offense is lighting it up in the Super Bowl.

What Happened to Vikings Defense?

The Vikings reached last season's NFC Championship Game behind a defense that led the league in points and yards allowed, but it didn't even seem like it was on the field for extended stretches against the Rams.

This is the same group that allowed 27 points in a loss to Josh Allen and the previously winless Buffalo Bills and 29 points in a tie to the Packers. The linebackers were a step behind throughout Thursday's contest, and the unit as a whole had little hope of slowing Los Angeles.

It is easy to say the Vikings were playing on short rest after flying to the West Coast and were facing an explosive stable of weapons, but the struggles have turned into a pattern for the previously dominant Minnesota defense.

Frankly, Minnesota's defense needed just an average performance to remain competitive since the offense bounced back from its ugly performance against the Bills with two touchdown receptions from Aldrick Robinson and another from Adam Thielen against a secondary playing without Aqib Talib because of ankle surgery.

Cousins' touchdown pass to Thielen and the ensuing two-point conversion made it a three-point game in the third quarter, but Minnesota's defense couldn't sustain momentum and allowed an immediate five-play, 75-yard answer.

The NFC North figures to be a competitive battle as long as Aaron Rodgers is playing Superman for the Packers and Khalil Mack is leading the stout Chicago Bears defense, and the defending division champions are going to be on the outside looking in if the defense—which saw cornerback cornerbacks Xavier Rhodes and Trae Waynes exit with injuries—doesn't figure things out.

Goff vs. Mahomes Shaping Up as Epic MVP Battle

Don't make plans Monday night in Week 11.

Goff and the Rams will face Patrick Mahomes and the undefeated Chiefs in a possible Super Bowl preview and MVP showcase between two quarterbacks putting up video-game numbers.

Mahomes is seeing his first extended action after playing just one game as a rookie and has 13 touchdowns and zero interceptions through three games. Like Goff, he has benefited from impressive coaching and scheming with Andy Reid, and Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce spearhead a formidable group of playmakers at his disposal.

Stephen Campbell of OddsShark said of Mahomes, "one man has emerged as the undisputed front-runner to win the award," but Goff looked every bit the part of contender Thursday.

The MVP race figures to be a primary talking point throughout the season as the two continue to rack up wins and head-turning stats, and the head-to-head showdown will only add to the drama.

What's Next?

Los Angeles and Minnesota face NFC opponents on the road in Week 5, with the Rams at the Seattle Seahawks and the Vikings at the Philadelphia Eagles.