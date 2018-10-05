WWE Super Show-Down 2018: Undertaker vs. Triple H Match Preview and Prediction

Credit: WWE.com

WWE always hypes everything as the best and biggest ever, but even the most hyperbolic officials in the company seem to be fully aware that the card for Super Show-Down isn't quite so grandiose.

The event comes off as a slightly better house show, rather than a major must-see pay-per-view, which explains why the biggest selling point for it has been Triple H vs. Undertaker.

While the main roster is tied up in lackluster tag team matches that mean absolutely nothing, there is clearly hope that dangling two of the most prolific wrestlers in the company's history will be good enough to entice people to tune in.

Whether or not that will be a success remains to be seen, but in case you haven't followed WWE as of late, here is all you need to know regarding the setup for this feud.

If you're of the camp who feels like this isn't as big of a deal because you've seen it before, you're at least right about one aspect: this isn't the first time these two have locked horns.

To date, Triple H and Undertaker have been in 42 televised matches together at various pay-per-views and television episodes dating back to their first fight on August 18, 1997 which saw Triple H and Shawn Michaels lose to Undertaker and Mankind.

Once in a while, they've teamed up together to take on other opponents, but they've mostly been at odds with one another, be it in singles contests or other setups like Royal Rumbles or Triple Threat matches.

As it stands, the numbers are fairly close. 15 encounters were ruled a no-contest, a draw, someone else won the match or they were both on the same losing side. Triple H has 11 victories in one way or another and Undertaker has the advantage with 16 wins overall.

Excluding all the miscellaneous tag team matches and such that don't matter in the grand scheme of things other than an arbitrary score, though, their feud at this point really boils down to Undertaker having three victories over Triple H at WrestleMania 17, 27 and 28.

The latter was the last time they faced off and was dubbed "the end of an era" with some semblance of finality to it, which has been thrown away in favor of this match happening and being similarly billed "last time ever."

That may also be proven false very soon, however, since all signs seem to point to another clash at Crown Jewel on November 2.

The impetus for two of those WrestleMania matches were Undertaker's wins over Michaels at WrestleMania 25 and 26, which led to his retirement from in-ring competition—a sore subject that has been brought back into focus as of late.

The Heartbreak Kid has gone to bat for his buddy and the two will be a united front at Super Show-Down, causing The Phenom to enlist the help of his brother, Kane, to help even the odds by being in his corner.

It seems extremely likely Michaels will come out of retirement and Kane will momentarily step aside from his duties as mayor of Knox County, Tennessee to give Saudi Arabia a battle between D-Generation X and The Brothers of Destruction.

All of this relies on tapping into the WWE Universe's sense of nostalgia as those who experienced their rise from the 1990s through the New Generation and Attitude Era into the new millennium and onward will be mostly reliving their glory days, while those who were too young will still catch some of the infectious buzz from others.

It's the most appealing part of the Super Show-Down card for most people, which doesn't help anyone's perception of the regular main roster talent in the slightest bit as it screams desperation to cling to the past rather than confidence in the current characters to handle the weight of the event.

Due to its status as something that exists outside of the normal realm of WWE television in this current climate, the outcome doesn't truly matter. The winner only gets bragging rights and both are first-ballot WWE Hall of Fame inductees no matter who comes out on top, especially if there is a follow-up happening at Crown Jewel.

It's likely whichever side wins this fight will lose the next one, so the question isn't so much who will win this match, but who will win the next.

Will Triple H lose in order to motivate Michaels to come out of retirement to win his comeback, or will a strategically-timed superkick cost The Deadman his victory and provoke the monsters into seeking vengeance?

When in doubt, the simplest option is the best guess, so if you're looking for a prediction on who to place your bets, look out for Undertaker to keep his winning advantage, but lose at Crown Jewel.

All of this will unfold this Saturday, so stay tuned to Bleacher Report for coverage of the event and more, and be sure to tell us who you think will walk out of Melbourne victorious in the comments section below!



Anthony Mango is the owner of the wrestling website Smark Out Moment and the host of the podcast show Smack Talk on YouTube, iTunes and Stitcher. You can follow him on Facebook and elsewhere for more.