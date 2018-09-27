Jimmy Butler Trade Rumors: T'Wolves Asked for Ben Simmons from 76ers

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly sought Ben Simmons in a potential Jimmy Butler trade with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Appearing on The Bill Simmons Podcast on Thursday, The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor explained just how high the Timberwolves' asking price is for their disgruntled shooting guard: "One of the things that I've heard from a handful of sources is that—with the Sixers for example—the initial offer that they made, the counter-offer was like, 'We need Ben Simmons in a deal.'"

ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe reported Thursday that "Minnesota’s asking price for Jimmy Butler remains too steep for teams" and that the Timberwolves are in search of "quality" veterans, top prospects, future assets and cap relief in any swap.

Citing sources, Wojnarowski added rival teams are "skeptical" of head coach and team president Tom Thibodeau's "desire to make a deal."

The Athletic's Sam Amick followed up and reported the Sixers are "completely out" of the Butler sweepstakes and have not "had any traction after preliminary discussions."

Based on O'Connor's reporting, it's no wonder why.

While Butler is entering a contract year and can bolt in July, Simmons is still on his rookie deal and in prime position to ink a monster fourth-year extension with the Sixers in the summer of 2019.

According to the New York Times' Marc Stein, Butler and his agent, Bernie Lee, have told the Timberwolves he prefers to be traded to the Miami Heat.