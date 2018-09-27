LeBron James Will Play Lakers Preseason Opener, Luke Walton Says

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistSeptember 27, 2018

EL SEGUNDO, CA - SEPTEMBER 24: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers is seen talking to the media during media day at UCLA Health Training Center on September 24, 2018 in El Segundo, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)
Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

Fans will get their first look at LeBron James in action in a Los Angeles Lakers uniform during Sunday's preseason opener.

Per Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times, Lakers head coach Luke Walton confirmed James will see some action against the Denver Nuggets

Speaking to ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin on Wednesday, James was noncommittal about his preseason schedule. 

"I don't know," James said. "I don't need preseason games [at this stage of my career] to get ready."

Citing a source close to James, McMenamin noted the four-time NBA MVP's "joy" at getting a new start with the Lakers could lead to him playing more during the preseason. 

Last year, James only appeared in the Cleveland Cavaliers' fourth preseason game after spraining his ankle during practice on Sept. 27. He didn't miss a beat during the regular season, playing all 82 games for the first time in his career and leading the league with 36.9 minutes per game. 

The Lakers have six preseason games on the schedule, with the final two against the Golden State Warriors on Oct. 10 and 12. They will open the regular season with a road game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Oct. 18. 

