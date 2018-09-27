Jacob deGrom, Blake Snell Favored to Win NL, AL Cy Young Awards in Latest Odds

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistSeptember 27, 2018

New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom delivers the ball to the Atlanta Braves during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom (-300, bet $300 to win $100) is the favorite to win the National League's Cy Young award this season, according to OddsShark, while Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Blake Snell (-150) is the favorite in the American League. 

Other top contenders in the NL include Washington Nationals starter Max Scherzer (+280, bet $100 to win $280) and Philadelphia Phillies up-and-comer Aaron Nola (+950), while Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale (+150), Houston Astros veteran Justin Verlander (+750) and Cleveland's Corey Kluber (+1100) round out the AL favorites.

DeGrom, 30, is having his best season as a pro, going 10-9 on the year with a 1.70 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 269 strikeouts in 217 innings. In a fairly bleak season for the Mets, he's been a highlight, and it would be pretty hard to deny him the Cy Young based on those numbers.

Yes, Scherzer (18-7, 2.53 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 300 strikeouts) and Nola (16-6, 2.45 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 216 strikeouts) are having superb seasons. But deGrom stands out.

In the American League, the 25-year-old Snell has reached the rare 20-win plateau, going 21-5 on the year with a 1.90 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 211 strikeouts in 175.2 innings. The other contenders in the AL appear to be nipping on his heels a bit more than the NL race, however.

Sale has once again been elite, going 12-4 with a 2.11 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 237 strikeouts. Voters may also take into account Boston's dominant season and postseason berth when comparing him to Snell. 

The AL's two other contenders, Verlander (16-9, 2.60 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 280 strikeouts) and Kluber (20-7, 2.83 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 216 strikeouts) would also be strong choices, leaving voters with some interesting decisions. in the Cy Young Award chase.

