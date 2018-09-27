Tony Romo: 'I'm Healthy Enough' to Make NFL Comeback, Downplays Return

Matthew Eisman/Getty Images

Former NFL quarterback and current CBS broadcaster Tony Romo appeared on the Ben and Skin Show Thursday and acknowledged that he feels healthy enough to play in the NFL, though he stopped short of saying he has plans to return to the game.

"I probably played much more hurt back in '13 or '14 than I would be now," Romo said during the interview. "Yeah, I'm healthy enough. That wouldn't be an issue at all. That would be the least of my thoughts when it came to a decision like that."

When asked if he would make a comeback, however, Romo laughed and answered, "You guys are silly."

Romo, 38, last played an NFL game in the 2016 season, but he only appeared in five games between 2015 and 2016. For his career, he threw for 34,183 yards, 248 touchdowns and 117 interceptions, completing 65.3 percent of his passes.

He was a four-time Pro Bowler and led the Cowboys to the postseason four times, going 2-4 in the playoffs.

As for any talk of a potential return, it seems unlikely. Romo has been excellent as a color commentator in the broadcast booth alongside Jim Nantz, quickly ascending to the top announcing team for CBS, and the pair will handle the Super Bowl this season.

But there are teams that probably would inquire about Romo if he were ever serious about making a comeback. The San Francisco 49ers might be interested in the wake of Jimmy Garoppolo's season-ending ACL injury, for one. The Buffalo Bills could groom Josh Allen behind a veteran like Romo. And an injury to a franchise quarterback could always make a veteran stopgap a valuable addition.

It doesn't seem realistic that Romo would ever return to the NFL. But at least from a health perspective, it isn't out of the question.