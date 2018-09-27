Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tennessee Titans Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Following a victory in Carson Wentz's first game back last week, the Philadelphia Eagles are now 19-11 straight up with him at quarterback.

The Eagles will play as favorites on the road this week when they take on the Titans in Nashville on Sunday afternoon.

NFL point spread: The Eagles opened as three-point favorites; the total was 42 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 19.9-18.3 Titans (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Eagles can cover the spread

The champs recovered from that somewhat shocking loss at Tampa Bay two weeks ago to beat Indianapolis last week 20-16.

Playing its first game with Wentz back behind center, Philadelphia drove its opening possession 79 yards to a touchdown. The Eagles led 10-7 at the half, later trailed 16-13 but drove 75 yards to another touchdown with three minutes to go and held on from there, surviving a Hail Mary at the end.

Philadelphia outgained the Colts 379-209, outrushed Indianapolis 152-68 and dominated time of possession by a 40/20 margin. Wentz finished 25 of 37 passing for 255 yards, with one touchdown and one interception, and the Philly defense twice held the Colts to field goals on red-zone possessions created by Wentz turnovers.

The Eagles have now outrushed each of their three opponents this season by a per-game margin of 119-62.

Why the Titans can cover the spread

The Titans are 2-0 both SU and ATS the last two weeks following their 9-6 victory at AFC South rival Jacksonville last week.

Tennessee drew first blood with a field goal late in the first quarter and later drove the opening possession of the second half 57 yards to another field goal and a 6-3 lead.

Tennessee won the game thanks to a 65-yard drive to a third Ryan Succop field goal with four minutes to go, a defensive stop and a key first down that ran all but 19 seconds off the clock.

The Titans outrushed the Jaguars 150-87, held Jacksonville to just 12 first downs and won time of possession by a 33/27 split.

Two weeks ago, Tennessee beat Houston 20-17 as a three-point home dog. In fact, the Titans are 2-1 SU and 3-0 ATS their last three games as home dogs.

Smart betting pick

Tennessee is coming off a tough divisional road win last week and could be ripe for a letdown. The Titans are also banged up at quarterback.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia didn't quite click on offense last week, but another week of practice with Wentz should help. Plus the Eagles are playing on the road, where the spreads are more amenable. The smart money here gives the points with Philadelphia.

NFL betting trends

The total has gone over in the Eagles' last four games versus the Titans.

The total has gone over in 16 of the Eagles' last 21 games on the road.

The Eagles are 14-5 ATS in their last 19 games versus the AFC.

