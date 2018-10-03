The Top 10 NFL Wide Receivers of All Time

0 of 11

Joe Pugli/Associated Press

Jerry Rice is the undisputed No. 1 receiver in NFL history. No other wideout can touch the San Francisco 49ers legend's career numbers.

But after him, it's one massive debate at every single spot.

Dozens of wide receivers have realistic arguments for a top-10 place, and the fact that their production comes in different eras of the league only complicates the discussion. Picking out the 10 most worthy players is a challenging yet enjoyable task.

The list is based on individual production and achievements, but longevity and era-adjusted contributions also factored into the order. AFL players were also considered.