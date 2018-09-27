Cristiano Ronaldo Suspended 1 Game for Red Card in Champions League

VI-Images/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo will only miss one UEFA Champions League game following his red card against Valencia, meaning he will be available for Juventus' two matches against former club Manchester United.

After the dismissal, it was feared Ronaldo would be absent for the games against the Red Devils, but as Sky Sports News noted, he will only miss the upcoming contest with Young Boys:

Ronaldo was given his marching orders on his debut in the competition for Juventus after he tangled with defender Jeison Murillo. It appeared as though the Juve star tugged on the Valencia man's hair.

Here's a reminder of the incident in question:

Ronaldo was potentially facing a three-game ban if it was deemed his sending off was worthy of an increased punishment. However, Ronaldo will now only be absent for the match in Turin on Tuesday.

Juventus will be the big favourites for that one regardless. After they beat Valencia 2-0 despite the red card in their first match of the competition, they are in brilliant shape to qualify for the knockout stages.

The matches against United will be vital to determining who makes it through the group stages and who finishes top, so manager Massimiliano Allegri will be delighted that his premier goalscorer is available.

After all, when it comes to the Champions League, nobody raises his game quite like Ronaldo:

Not only will the games be important, but they'll also be special occasions, as the Portuguese is a legendary figure at Old Trafford.

When he returned with Real Madrid in 2013, the forward received a rapturous reception from the crowd, that despite a controversial 2-1 win for the La Liga side. That result knocked United out in the second round, with Ronaldo again on target in a 1-1 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Despite that and the fact that supporters will want to see their team win, given what Ronaldo accomplished in red, you suspect he will lauded again:

Ronaldo will be desperate to make an impact too as he continues to settle into life at Juventus following his move from Madrid, where he won the Champions League on four occasions.

In Serie A, Ronaldo has scored three times and laid on two assists in six appearances for the Bianconeri. The Italian champions have a perfect league record through their opening six games in 2018-19.