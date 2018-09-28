The Most Underrated Stars in the NFL

0 of 8

Don Wright/Associated Press

When we think about NFL stars, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Julio Jones, Todd Gurley and Khalil Mack readily come to mind as the cream of the crop.

Every year, a new wave of playmakers shows us they're primed to earn their first Pro Bowl invite or All-Pro distinction. Sports media outlets may have overlooked them on offseason lists that call attention to the top talent in the league.

Through three weeks, eight players have emerged as stars in the making. Most of these budding talents rank among the best in major statistical categories and carry a huge workload for their respective squads.

Without a mention on NFL.com's top-100 list, a Pro Bowl or All-Pro season, the players below let their early 2018 performances speak volumes and deserve recognition as underrated stars.

All the selections also have a previous body of work, showing some level of consistency or improvement in their production over time. Based on that criterion, rookies don't qualify.

Outside of the established names, who's earned a deeper respect for their contributions to the game?