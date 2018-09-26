Report: Rishard Matthews Parts Ways with Titans After over 2 Seasons

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 27, 2018

JACKSONVILLE, FL - SEPTEMBER 23: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans speaks to Rishard Matthews #18 on the sideline during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on September 23, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)
Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Tennessee Titans receiver Rishard Matthews has reportedly asked for a release from the team after a slow start to the 2018 season, according to Austin Stanley of A to Z Sports (h/t ESPN's Adam Schefter).

Stanley received a text from Matthews, who indicated he is no longer happy with the team:

"EVERYTHING IS GOOD! JUST WASN'T HAPPY WITH WHAT WAS GOING ON BARELY GETTING ANY PLAYING TIME. IT WAS TIME TO MOVE ON."

The receiver missed practice Wednesday, which head coach Mike Vrabel said was for personal reasons, per Jim Wyatt of the team's official site.

The 28-year-old also created a post on Instagram Wednesday with a picture of his family indicating he was not returning to work.

"When Daddy's home for good," the caption read. "That is unless someone Calls him to get off the couch."

Paul Kuharsky reported that it appeared his time in Tennessee was over.

Matthews has appeared in all three games this year but only has three catches for 11 yards. Per Pro Football Reference, he has played only 50 percent of offensive snaps for the Titans in 2018.

While he is recovering from a torn meniscus that limited him in the preseason, this is still far from what we have come to expect from the veteran.

In his first two years in Tennessee, Matthews totaled 118 catches for 1,740 yards and 13 touchdowns. He signed a one-year extension before the season, keeping him under contract through 2019 with a base salary of $7.75 million for next year. However, he seems to want to start fresh after struggling to get enough snaps with the team.

If he is released, other teams will likely give him an opportunity before too long.

Related

    Peters (Calf) Questionable for Week 4 vs. Vikings

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Peters (Calf) Questionable for Week 4 vs. Vikings

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Jack Conklin Could Make 2018 Debut Sunday

    Tennessee Titans logo
    Tennessee Titans

    Jack Conklin Could Make 2018 Debut Sunday

    Charean Williams
    via ProFootballTalk

    Titans' Injury-Filled Season

    Tennessee Titans logo
    Tennessee Titans

    Titans' Injury-Filled Season

    The Tennessean
    via The Tennessean

    Zeke Isn't Getting More Touches Because of Early Deficits

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Zeke Isn't Getting More Touches Because of Early Deficits

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report