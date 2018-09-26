Report: Rishard Matthews Parts Ways with Titans After over 2 Seasons

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Tennessee Titans receiver Rishard Matthews has reportedly asked for a release from the team after a slow start to the 2018 season, according to Austin Stanley of A to Z Sports (h/t ESPN's Adam Schefter).

Stanley received a text from Matthews, who indicated he is no longer happy with the team:

"EVERYTHING IS GOOD! JUST WASN'T HAPPY WITH WHAT WAS GOING ON BARELY GETTING ANY PLAYING TIME. IT WAS TIME TO MOVE ON."

The receiver missed practice Wednesday, which head coach Mike Vrabel said was for personal reasons, per Jim Wyatt of the team's official site.

The 28-year-old also created a post on Instagram Wednesday with a picture of his family indicating he was not returning to work.

"When Daddy's home for good," the caption read. "That is unless someone Calls him to get off the couch."

Paul Kuharsky reported that it appeared his time in Tennessee was over.

Matthews has appeared in all three games this year but only has three catches for 11 yards. Per Pro Football Reference, he has played only 50 percent of offensive snaps for the Titans in 2018.

While he is recovering from a torn meniscus that limited him in the preseason, this is still far from what we have come to expect from the veteran.

In his first two years in Tennessee, Matthews totaled 118 catches for 1,740 yards and 13 touchdowns. He signed a one-year extension before the season, keeping him under contract through 2019 with a base salary of $7.75 million for next year. However, he seems to want to start fresh after struggling to get enough snaps with the team.

If he is released, other teams will likely give him an opportunity before too long.