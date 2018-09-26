Pete Carroll: Earl Thomas, Seahawks in 'Good Place' Amid Trade Rumors

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll didn't seem too concerned with the dynamic between the team and Earl Thomas even though the safety is looking for a new contract and even sat out practices last week.

"Really, we're way beyond all that stuff," Carroll said Wednesday, per Brady Henderson of ESPN.com. "We've been working through stuff. We're going. We're ready. It's not even a concern of mine right now. ... No, I'm not concerned about it. I think we're in a good place and we've talked through the things we needed to talk through, and we're moving."

Carroll also pointed to the longtime relationship he has with Thomas and their positive communication.

"I've tried to convey to you that we have a longtime relationship and we have a good understanding and we communicate really well, and banking on that, we have gotten to the point where I think we're moving forward in a really positive way. I'm trying to say as little about it as possible."

Thomas held out during training camp with the hope of landing a new contract, but he wasn't rewarded with one.

Chris Mortensen of ESPN.com reported the Seahawks have discussed trading him to multiple teams, including the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs, before he potentially becomes a free agent this upcoming offseason. He also noted the Seahawks have considered fining Thomas for missing practice twice last week.

For his part, Thomas wasn't subtle about why he sat out those practices.

"I need to make sure my body is 100," Thomas said Sunday, per Henderson. "I'm invested in myself. If they was invested in me, I would be out there practicing. But if I feel like anything—I don't give a damn if it's small, I've got a headache—I'm not practicing. But I don't want that to be taken the wrong way. I know I'm going to get fined. But that's just where I'm at with that."

Thomas has been a staple of the Seahawks secondary for years and is a six-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro selection who helped lead the team to a Super Bowl title and another Super Bowl appearance as part of the Legion of Boom secondary.

He hasn't slowed during the 2018 campaign and already has three interceptions, two of which came in a victory over the Cowboys in Week 3.

Carroll's comments suggest the team and player are moving forward as they look to compete for a playoff spot in the NFC West, but Thomas' immediate future is sure to garner headlines until there is some type of resolution.