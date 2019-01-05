5-Star WR Kyle Ford Commits to USC over Michigan, Washington, More

Source: 247Sports

USC has landed its next star pass-catcher.

5-star wide receiver Kyle Ford announced his decision to play football for the Trojans starting next season on Saturday during the Army All-American Game.



Ford, who starred at Orange Lutheran in California, was perhaps the biggest playmaker left to make his decision in the Class of 2019. 247Sports ranked him as the No. 29 overall player and fifth-best wideout.

USC has been a favorite throughout his recruitment. The crystal ball projections at 247Sports gave the Trojans an 88 percent chance of landing Ford in September. The proximity to Ford's home and USC's pedigree made them an early and obvious candidate.

"USC has picked things up and has been recruiting me a lot harder recently as well," Ford told Greg Biggins of 247Sports in August. "Tee Martin is the main coach I'm talking with and I'll probably take my official visit there after the season, that's usually when the in-state players go. I'm talking with UCLA as well and looking forward to seeing how they look this season. I was never able to make it over there for a visit but I'm for sure going to be going to a few games this season."

Washington also became a contender after an official visit.

"Washington is a definitely an option for me now," Ford said. "Their plan in how they develop you is ridiculous on and off the field. My parents and sister went with me and they loved it too. It’s a great program with a lot to offer so I'm very interested."

Ford is listed at 6'2" and 212 pounds and rocketed up rankings after winning the MVP at The Opening.

The Trojans add a dynamic playmaker to an offense that is looking better each day. Quarterback JT Daniels is one year removed from being 247Sports' second-best pro-style quarterback recruit in the nation and has a full year of college experience under his belt.

New offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury will bring a wide-open passing game to USC. Ford gives Daniels a No. 1 receiver he can trust to make plays down the field and use his body to catch the ball in traffic.