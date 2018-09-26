Jose Mourinho Reportedly Losing Manchester United Players Amid Paul Pogba Feud

ALAIN GROSCLAUDE/Getty Images

Jose Mourinho risks losing Manchester United players who are becoming "frustrated" and "angry" about the manager's latest standoff with club-record buy Paul Pogba, according to ESPN FC's Mark Ogden.

Ogden also said some senior stars are "bemused" after Mourinho took the vice-captain role away from Pogba.

The two were filmed in what's been interpreted as a training-ground spat on Wednesday, per Sky Sports News:

The incident occurred less than 24 hours after the Red Devils lost at home to EFL Championship side Derby County on penalties in the 2018 Carabao Cup.

