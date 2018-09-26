Jose Mourinho Reportedly Losing Manchester United Players Amid Paul Pogba Feud

Jose Mourinho Reportedly Losing Manchester United Players Amid Paul Pogba FeudSeptember 26, 2018
Jose Mourinho risks losing Manchester United players who are becoming "frustrated" and "angry" about the manager's latest standoff with club-record buy Paul Pogba, according to ESPN FC's Mark Ogden.
Ogden also said some senior stars are "bemused" after Mourinho took the vice-captain role away from Pogba.
The two were filmed in what's been interpreted as a training-ground spat on Wednesday, per Sky Sports News:
Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews
JUST IN! 😳 Frosty footage just in from @ManUtd's training session between Paul Pogba and Jose Mourinho… ❄️ What has been said between the pair this morning? 👀 https://t.co/nRiTEgDJlH
The incident occurred less than 24 hours after the Red Devils lost at home to EFL Championship side Derby County on penalties in the 2018 Carabao Cup.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Man Utd Fans React as Zidane Arrives in England