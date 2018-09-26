Jose Mourinho Reportedly Losing Manchester United Players Amid Paul Pogba Feud

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistSeptember 26, 2018

Manchester United's French midfielder Paul Pogba (L) shakes hands with Manchester United's Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho after his substitution during the UEFA Champions League group H football match between Young Boys and Manchester United at The Stade de Suisse in Bern on September 19, 2018. (Photo by Alain GROSCLAUDE / AFP) (Photo credit should read ALAIN GROSCLAUDE/AFP/Getty Images)
ALAIN GROSCLAUDE/Getty Images

Jose Mourinho risks losing Manchester United players who are becoming "frustrated" and "angry" about the manager's latest standoff with club-record buy Paul Pogba, according to ESPN FC's Mark Ogden.

Ogden also said some senior stars are "bemused" after Mourinho took the vice-captain role away from Pogba.

The two were filmed in what's been interpreted as a training-ground spat on Wednesday, per Sky Sports News:

The incident occurred less than 24 hours after the Red Devils lost at home to EFL Championship side Derby County on penalties in the 2018 Carabao Cup. 

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

