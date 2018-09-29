Fantasy Football Week 4 Sleepers at Every Position

1 of 11

Before we move on to the Week 4 sleepers, here's a look back at how my Week 3 recommendations went.

I'd say don't judge me, but who am I kidding—this is all about judging me.

For the record, sleepers count as a "win" if they finish inside weekly starter territory in a 12-team point-per-reception fantasy league that starts one quarterback, two running backs, three wide receivers, one tight end, one defense and the always-popular "flex" play—a fairly standard setup.

Latavius Murray, RB, Minnesota Vikings (2 carries, 1 yard, 5 receptions, 30 yards): I flatly refuse to feel bad about this dog of a pick. Everything pointed at the stage being set for a big game from Murray. Instead, we got a Bills blowout and this turkey. LOSS

Blake Bortles, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars (155 passing yards, 27 rushing yards): Blake Bortles is the Lucy of fantasy quarterbacks. She teases you with the ball until you finally bite, and then WHAMMO!—flat on your back. LOSS

Andy Dalton, QB, Cincinnati Bengals (352 passing yards, 2 TD, 4 INT): In leagues that penalize heavily for interceptions, Dalton's four picks were a killer. But in this scoring, the Red Rifle snuck his way into the tail end of the top 12. WIN

Corey Clement, RB, Philadelphia Eagles (16 carries, 56 yards, 3 catches, 19 yards): Clement was nicked up entering the game and wound up splitting touches with Wendell Smallwood. But in PPR scoring formats, he was a serviceable, albeit uninspiring, "flex" back. WIN

Sony Michel, RB, New England Patriots (14 carries, 50 yards, 1 reception, minus-1 yards): Michel didn't pan out here, but with Rex Burkhead headed to injured reserve, the rookie's share of touches is going to go up. He'll be back in lineups (and maybe this article) soon enough. LOSS

Geronimo Allison, WR, Green Bay Packers (2 catches, 76 yards, 1 TD): Allison had just two receptions in the loss to the Redskins, but he averaged almost 40 yards a grab and found the end zone. That was more than enough to get it done. WIN

John Brown, WR, Baltimore Ravens (5 catches, 86 yards): The risk of injury hangs over Brown like a dark cloud, but after another solid stat line Sunday against the Denver Broncos, he's a weekly starter as a WR3 or "flex" option. WIN

Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons (7 catches, 146 yards, 3 touchdowns, 1 catch, 9 yards): If you could see me right now you'd know that I'm both a terrible and enthusiastic dancer. Ridley was fantasy football's top receiver in Week 3. His "sleeper" status is now gones-ville. WIN

Jesse James, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers (1 catch, 7 yards): With Vance McDonald back and looking quite spry on a 75-yard touchdown, James' fantasy value is now kaput. Gone. Wave bye-bye. I'm having delightful success with tight ends so far. LOSS

Dallas Cowboys Defense/Special Teams (295 yards allowed, 24 points allowed, 2 sacks): Sometimes the matchups just don't pan out. After allowing 12 sacks over their first two games, Seattle gave up only two against the Cowboys. LOSS

WEEK 1: 5-5 (.500)

SEASON: 12-18 (.400)

My best week of the season, as I finally hit the target of 50 percent and got up to 40 for the season—no small feat if you pick less-than-obvious players.

Hey, a week ago Ridley wasn't so obvious.

The key now is maintaining that momentum.