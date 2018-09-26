NFL Week 4 Picks: Game Odds, Props, Lines and Over-Under Predictions

Mark Brown/Getty Images

On paper, the Week 4 matchups in the NFL don't stand out right away.

But if you're looking for good spots to bet money, there's plenty of them with a few lopsided spreads in play Sunday.

In addition to some large spreads, there are four over/under lines set over 50, including Kansas City's Monday trip to Denver.

If you're bold enough to rely on underdogs in Week 4, there are plenty of intriguing options from a 3-0 team to franchises putting trust in their first-year quarterbacks.

NFL Week 4 Schedule and Odds

Thursday, September 27

Minnesota at Los Angeles Rams (-7) (Over/Under: 49.5)

Sunday, September 30

Buffalo at Green Bay (-10) (Over/Under: 45)

Cincinnati at Atlanta (-5) (Over/Under: 51)

Detroit at Dallas (-3) (Over/Under: 43.5)

Houston at Indianapolis (-1.5) (Over/Under: 47)

Miami at New England (-7) (Over/Under: 47.5)

New York Jets at Jacksonville (-7.5) (Over/Under: 38.5)

Philadelphia (-4) at Tennessee (Over/Under: 41)

Tampa Bay at Chicago (-3) (Over/Under: 46.5)

Cleveland at Oakland (-2.5) (Over/Under: 45)

Seattle (-3) at Arizona (Over/Under: 38.5)

New Orleans (-3.5) at New York Giants (Over/Under: 50)

San Francisco at Los Angeles Chargers (-10.5) (Over/Under: 46.5)

Baltimore at Pittsburgh (-3) (Over/Under: 51)

Monday, October 1

Kansas City (-4.5) at Denver (Over/Under: 56)

Odds obtained from OddsShark.

Predictions against the spread in bold.

Prop Bets

The Thursday night games always present a difficult betting challenge because both teams are coming off a short week.

Through the first three weeks of the season, an average of 22.6 first-half points have been scored on Thursdays, while the second-half average is 19 points.

With those totals in mind, a wager on the over/under for points in each half is worth a look. The option that could win you the most money is the first-half under of 18.5 points, per OddsChecker.

Another game worth looking at for the total points line is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' visit to Chicago.

The thought process going into that game is the Chicago defense will feast on either Bucs quarterback, whether it be Jameis Winston or Ryan Fitzpatrick.

If you follow that line of thought, an under at 16.5 points is worth going after, or if you think the Bucs will somehow crack the Chicago defense, an over of 28.5 points is the risky pick.

All Week 4 prop bets can be found on OddsChecker.

Predictions



Take Miami As Road Underdog in AFC East Clash

The Miami Dolphins are the best team in football no one's talking about.

The Dolphins enter Gillette Stadium Sunday with the opportunity to cause serious damage in the AFC East, as they're already two games ahead of the New England Patriots.

But since Miami's beaten the Tennessee Titans, New York Jets and Oakland Raiders and the Patriots are 1-2, all of the focus on the AFC East clash is centered on whether the Patriots can right the ship.

Despite their strong start, the Dolphins have history going against them going into Week 4, as they haven't won at New England since 2009 and they are 0-9 against the spread in their last nine visits to Gillette Stadium, per OddsShark.

However, the difference between Sunday's road trip and others in the past is the connection forming between head coach Adam Gase and quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

Mark Brown/Getty Images

The Dolphins won 10 of the last 11 games under Gase when Tannehill started under center, a streak that began with six straight wins during the 2016 season.

At the bare minimum, the Dolphins will be competitive against a Patriots defense that ranks 23rd in passing defense.

But in order to win Sunday, the Dolphins need to tighten up their own defense a bit, as their passing defense ranks 29th in yards conceded despite giving up two passing touchdowns and picking off seven passes.

Put Trust In Rookie Quarterbacks

All four of the rookie quarterbacks slated to start in Week 4 play for underdogs.

Two members of the quartet face odds of over a touchdown, as Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are 10-point underdogs in Green Bay and Sam Darnold's New York Jets are 7.5-point underdogs against Jacksonville.

Baker Mayfield makes his first start for the Cleveland Browns as a 2.5-point underdog in Oakland, while Arizona's Josh Rosen is on the underdog end of a three-point spread at home versus Seattle.

It isn't exactly the best set of games to bet on rookie quarterbacks, but the three signal callers who have earned significant playing time have shown promise.

Mayfield will have the brightest spotlight on him in Week 4 after leading the Browns to a come-from-behind win over Darnold and the Jets in Week 3.

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

With over a week to prepare for the Raiders, Mayfield will put his team in the best position to win, but he won't be the only rookie to come out on top.

Although he's the least experienced of the four rookie quarterbacks at the NFL level, Rosen will have a strong debut in Arizona against the Seahawks.

With a reliable running back in David Johnson and veteran wide receiver in Larry Fitzgerald helping him along the way, Rosen will beat Seattle in a low-scoring game.

As for Allen and Darnold, they might not beat the Green Bay Packers and Jacksonville Jaguars, but they'll make the games closer than you think, and could help their teams cover.

If you really want to get fancy with your bets, a parlay picking each team starting a rookie quarterback is a good way to go.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.