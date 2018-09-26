Watford's Troy Deeney Says He Hates Playing Against Liverpool's Virgil Van Dijk

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Watford striker Troy Deeney has said he hates facing Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk given how much of a challenge it is coming up against him.

Deeney explained on BBC Radio 5 Live's The Monday Night Club (h/t Joe Strange for MailOnline) why he's such a tough opponent.

"I've said it many times, I hate him," he said. "I hate going up against him. He's too big, too strong, too quick, too good on the ball, loves fighting, a good head of hair."

Van Dijk became the world's most expensive defender when he joined Liverpool from Southampton in January for £75 million, per BBC Sport.

The Dutchman has gone on to establish himself at the heart of the Liverpool defence. He has added strength, power and experience to a previously vulnerable back line.

He has featured in all six of the Reds' Premier League games this season, and the club currently top the table with maximum points and have conceded just two goals.

The Premier League highlighted their defensive record:

Liverpool showed how dominant Van Dijk has been in the early weeks of the season:

Van Dijk is also ambitious and has said his team want to win the quadruple this season, per Miguel Delaney at The Independent.

The 27-year-old is forming a strong partnership with Joe Gomez at Liverpool. Former Liverpool defender John Arne Riise says they are perfect together, per Football on BT Sport:

Van Dijk is tall, quick, strong aerially and in possession and looks to be a complete defender. He may have cost Liverpool a huge transfer fee, but he is proving to be a key player and a worthwhile investment.

Bundesliga writer Dinesh Kumar offered his view:

Van Dijk took on Deeney in March when Liverpool thrashed Watford 5-0 at Anfield in the Premier League.

The Dutch star helped the Reds keep a clean sheet, while Deeney failed to find the target and was replaced on 70 minutes.

The two teams are scheduled to meet again in November when Liverpool will head to Vicarage Road to take on the Hornets.