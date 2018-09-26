NFL Power Rankings 2018: AFC, NFC Records, Division Standings and Week 4 Outlook

Mark Brown/Getty Images

As we head into Week 4, three teams remain undefeated and three clubs are winless. Yet, it's too early to identify surefire Super Bowl contenders or start conversations about tanking the season.

One particular matchup featuring an 0-3 squad has an intriguing storyline for both clubs. Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden looks to avoid 0-4, while Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield makes his first start after a triumphant debut as a backup in Week 3.

Among the 3-0 teams, the Miami Dolphins seem to be the least respected in terms of power rankings. Why?

The undefeated Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs went to the postseason last season. Miami won six games while quarterback Ryan Tannehill recovered from a torn ACL. The Dolphins can further build momentum with a victory over the New England Patriots Sunday.

Two potential Super Bowl contenders will square off on Thursday Night Football. The Rams host the Minnesota Vikings, and both teams are set to take the field without notable defensive players. Should we expect to see dueling offenses with high scores?

Take a look at the current standings and Week 4 power rankings for a big-picture look at the league through three weeks. We'll also break down some compelling matchups.

Week 4 Standings

AFC East

1. Miami Dolphins (3-0)

2. Buffalo Bills (1-2)

3. New England Patriots (1-2)

4. New York Jets (1-2)

AFC North

1. Cincinnati Bengals (2-1)

2. Baltimore Ravens (2-1)

3. Cleveland Browns (1-1-1)

4. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1-1)

AFC South

1. Tennessee Titans (2-1)

2. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1)

3. Indianapolis Colts (1-2)

4. Houston Texans (0-3)

AFC West

1. Kansas City Chiefs (3-0)

2. Denver Broncos (2-1)

3. Los Angeles Chargers (1-2)

4. Oakland Raiders (0-3)

NFC East

1. Philadelphia Eagles (2-1)

2. Washington Redskins (2-1)

3. Dallas Cowboys (1-2)

4. New York Giants (1-2)

NFC North

1. Chicago Bears (2-1)

2. Green Bay Packers (1-1-1)

3. Minnesota Vikings (1-1-1)

4. Detroit Lions (1-2)

NFC South

1. Carolina Panthers (2-1)

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1)

3. New Orleans Saints (2-1)

4. Atlanta Falcons (1-2)

NFC West

1. Los Angeles Rams (3-0)

2. San Francisco 49ers (1-2)

3. Seattle Seahawks (1-2)

4. Arizona Cardinals (0-3)

Week 4 Power Rankings

1. Los Angeles Rams (3-0)

2. Philadelphia Eagles (2-1)

3. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1)

4. Kansas City Chiefs (3-0)

5. Minnesota Vikings (1-1-1)

6. New Orleans Saints (2-1)

7. Carolina Panthers (2-1)

8. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1-1)

9. Atlanta Falcons (1-2)

10. Cincinnati Bengals (2-1)

11. Green Bay Packers (1-1-1)

12. Baltimore Ravens (2-1)

13. New England Patriots (1-2)

14. Los Angeles Chargers (1-2)

15. Miami Dolphins (3-0)

16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1)

17. Washington Redskins (2-1)

18. Detroit Lions (1-2)

19. Denver Broncos (2-1)

20. Indianapolis Colts (1-2)

21. Chicago Bears (2-1)

22. Seattle Seahawks (1-2)

23. Tennessee Titans (2-1)

24. Dallas Cowboys (1-2)

25. New York Giants (1-2)

26. Oakland Raiders (0-3)

27. Cleveland Browns (1-1-1)

28. Houston Texans (0-3)

29. New York Jets (1-2)

30. Buffalo Bills (1-2)

31. San Francisco 49ers (1-2)

32. Arizona Cardinals (0-3)

Los Angeles Rams vs. Minnesota Vikings in Thursday Night Showdown

John McCoy/Getty Images

The Rams' opponents through three weeks have a combined record of 1-8 and none of those teams made a playoff appearance last season. Now, the Vikings come into town at 1-1-1. It's also a team coming off a trip to the NFC Championship Game in the previous campaign.

The Vikings may not have two key players in uniform. Running back Dalvin Cook remains day-to-day with a hamstring injury. Defensive end Everson Griffen will undergo an evaluation because of a mental-health issue, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero:

Still, the Vikings pose a tough challenge with pass-rusher Danielle Hunter emerging as a difference-maker with three sacks. Quarterback Kirk Cousins and his receivers go into this contest against a Rams secondary that won't have starting cornerbacks Marcus Peters or Aqib Talib on the field.

Peters suffered a calf strain in Week 3; according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, he could miss two-to-four weeks. Talib will have surgery on his ankle, per head coach Sean McVay.

With missing components on defense for both teams on a short week, expect a high-scoring affair between two explosive passing offenses tied for fourth in yards accumulated.

Miami Dolphins Look to Stay Undefeated vs. New England Patriots

Mark Brown/Getty Images

In Week 4 power rankings, major sports media outlets such as Bleacher Report and ESPN ranked the undefeated Rams and Chiefs Nos. 1 and 2, respectively. Neither placed the 3-0 Dolphins third.

The Dolphins can earn more respect with a victory over the floundering Patriots. They are coming off a 26-10 loss to the Detroit Lions. Head coach Bill Belichick must rally his team to avoid a third consecutive loss or else storylines will predict this team's demise.

More importantly for the Dolphins, a win would give them an early edge over two division rivals. Miami beat the New York Jets 20-12 in Week 2.

The Patriots could see wide receiver Josh Gordon make his season debut Sunday. He's battling a hamstring injury that caused him to sit out last week.

These two teams split the season series in the last term. Now Miami will attempt to knock off a vulnerable Patriots team that's minus-20 in season point differential.

Baker Mayfield's First Official Start vs. Oakland Raiders

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield took over for Tyrod Taylor, who left the last game with a concussion, and jump-started a lethargic offense en route to a victory.

This week, Mayfield goes through practice knowing he'll start Sunday against a winless Raiders team. The No. 1 overall pick showed promise in his first outing. He completed 17-of-23 pass attempts for 201 yards and made quick, decisive throws from the pocket.

The Raiders have three sacks for the season and look powerless rushing the passer. Mayfield should have ample time to dissect their defense.

Oakland ranks sixth in yards but struggles to score points, ranking 28th in the category. The Raiders have scored touchdowns on 44.44 percent of their red-zone trips. It's an area where the unit must improve to win their first game of the season. Thus far, Gruden's return hasn't provided many positives for the Silver and Black.