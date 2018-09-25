Former Lakers, Pacers, Kansas City Kings Head Coach Jack McKinney Dies at Age 83

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 26, 2018

These three new faces from left Brad Holland, of University of California at Los Angeles; head coach Jack McKinney, former assistant at Milwaukee; and Earvin
NICK UT/Associated Press

Former NBA head coach Jack McKinney died at the age of 83.

McKinney coached the Los Angeles Lakers, Indiana Pacers and Kansas City Kings across six seasons. He compiled a 136-215 record.

"We are saddened by the passing of Jack McKinney, who served as head coach of 3 NBA teams," the Miami Heat said in a statement. "Our sincere thoughts and condolences are with the McKinney family."

McKinney coached the Lakers for 14 games in 1979-80 before suffering a head injury. Assistant coach Paul Westhead took over for McKinney and led the Lakers to the championship in 1980.

McKinney recovered and guided the Pacers for the next four seasons. He finished his coaching career with a nine-game stint with the Kings in 1984-85.

Before his time in the NBA, McKinney coached at Saint Joseph's. He led the program to a 142-77 record and reached four NCAA tournaments.

