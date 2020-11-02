Joey Bosa Placed in Concussion Protocol; Status for Chargers vs. Raiders TBD

Justin Edmonds/Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa has been placed in the concussion protocol after leaving Sunday's 31-30 loss to the Denver Broncos with what has since been diagnosed as a concussion, head coach Anthony Lynn announced Monday.

That puts Bosa's status for Week 9 up in the air, as he will have to clear the protocol to suit up against the Raiders on Sunday.

This is not the first physical setback for Bosa, as he dealt with a foot injury that kept him sidelined for the first nine games of the 2018 season.

Bosa wasted little time making an impact at the NFL level after the Chargers selected him with the No. 3 overall pick of the 2016 draft out of Ohio State. He won the Associated Press Defensive Rookie of the Year with 10.5 sacks and followed up with a Pro Bowl campaign in 2017 that saw him tally 12.5 sacks and four forced fumbles.

He was a Pro Bowler again in 2019 with 67 tackles and 11.5 sacks and has followed up with 4.5 sacks in seven games this year.

Los Angeles still has Melvin Ingram III to anchor its pass rush and can turn toward the combination of Isaac Rochell and Uchenna Nwosu for depth purposes, but Bosa's presence elevates the entire defense because of his own production and the double-teams he draws.

The Chargers need him back and healthy to be at their best down the stretch.