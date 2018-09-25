Dirk Koetter Won't Reveal Whether Jameis Winston or Ryan Fitzpatrick Will Start

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Although Jameis Winston is returning from his three-game suspension, Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter won't divulge who his starting quarterback will be for Week 4.

"I hope everyone can appreciate that it doesn't do us any good to tell our opponents what we're going to do," the coach said Tuesday, per Jenna Laine of ESPN. "So that will work itself out as the week goes on. But we do have a plan and both guys are aware of it."

Ryan Fitzpatrick has started each of the first three games and led the Buccaneers to a 2-1 record with wins over the New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles.

In addition to the wins, Fitzpatrick has been red hot while leading the NFL with 1,230 passing yards. He currently has a 70.3 completion percentage with 11 touchdowns and just four interceptions, leading to a 124.8 quarterback rating.

The best quarterback rating in any season of the veteran's 14-year career was 95.3 in 2014.

Winston certainly has more upside as the No. 1 pick in the 2015 draft who has started all but three games in his first three seasons. However, management has been noncommittal about whether he gets his starting job back when he returns.

"[If] Ryan Fitzpatrick, Ryan Griffin, whoever it is, is playing lights out, I don’t think it’s fair right now just to say, ‘Yes, automatically, [Jameis] is going to be the guy,'" general manager Jason Licht said in the preseason, per the National Football Post. "Now, he may be. Dirk and I—Dirk in particular—he’s got some time to think about that."

Fitzpatrick hasn't exactly been perfect, but he's lived up to all expectations through the first three weeks of the season.

Koetter implied that he has already made his decision, although the rest of the world might not know before the Bucs take the field for the Week 4 game against the Chicago Bears.