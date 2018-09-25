Bills Trade OT Marshall Newhouse to Panthers for Future Draft Pick

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers announced they have acquire tackle Marshall Newhouse in a trade with the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a "future conditional draft pick."

Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL first reported news of the trade.

Newhouse started all 14 games he played last season with the Oakland Raiders but has struggled to get regular playing time this year with the Bills. He has come off the bench for all three games this year but has only seen 14 total offensive snaps, per Pro Football Reference.

Joe Buscaglia of WKBW didn't give a glowing report of the veteran while he was on the field either:

This is the 29-year-old's eighth year in the NFL but the Panthers will be his sixth team. Altogether, Newhouse has appeared in 103 games in his career while starting 70 of them, splitting time at both right and left tackle.

While this could be seen as a minor move in the NFL trade market, the reality is Carolina is desperate for offensive line depth after dealing with multiple injuries already this year.

Projected starting tackles Matt Kalil and Daryl Williams have both already been placed on injured reserve due to knee injuries, while guard Trai Turner has missed the last two games due to a concussion.

Newhouse can provide some experience while likely backing up both Taylor Moton and Chris Clark at the two tackle spots.