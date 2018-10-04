Unearthing Every NFL Team's Early Hidden Gem

1 of 32

John McCoy/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals linebackers Deone Bucannon and Haason Reddick were supposed to be the heart of the team's defense. Instead, Josh Bynes has become Arizona's best second-line defender.

After going undrafted in 2011, the Baltimore Ravens cut Bynes twice in his first NFL season, and he then suffered a cracked vertebrae during training camp in 2012. He became expendable in Baltimore after the Ravens selected C.J. Mosley in the first round of the 2014 draft, and Bynes went on to start 19 games with the Detroit Lions in 2015 and 2016.

"Being undrafted is the hardest thing ever," Bynes told AZCentral Sports' Kent Somers in April. "I've been through a back injury, being a starter, not a starter, being a starter, not a starter. Just trying to find your role and what you mean to a team can sometimes be a little frustrating."

The 29-year-old Bynes is finally a full-time starter, and he's developed into one of the NFL's better defenders. He leads Arizona with 32 tackles through four games, and he graded out as the best run defender at his position going into Sunday's contest against the Seattle Seahawks, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Cardinals defense is now built around perennial All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson and Bynes, even if the latter wasn't a first-round pick.