Comerica Park Worker Charged After Video Appears to Show Him Spitting on Pizza

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistSeptember 25, 2018

The 1968 World Series Championship team is honored in a 50th Anniversary ceremony before the Tigers baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Comerica Park Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson/Associated Press

Jaylon Kerley, a 20-year-old former food service worker at the Detroit Tigers' Comerica Park, was charged with felony and misdemeanor food-law violations on Tuesday after an Instagram video taken Friday night appeared to show him spitting on a pizza during the team's game against the Kansas City Royals.

The Associated Press reported the news and noted the felony charge carries a potential four-year prison sentence.

A judge granted the Detroit Health Department's request for health testing on Kerley for infectious diseases, including Hepatitis A, per WXYZ.

Kerley was fired after his Sunday arrest.

Detroit Sportservice, which handles concessions at Comerica Park, said in a statement it "immediately closed that food stand, disposed of all the product and contacted the Detroit Police Department."

The AP report noted the case is scheduled to continue on Oct. 3 with a probable cause conference followed by an Oct. 10 preliminary examination.

