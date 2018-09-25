Arsenal Legend David Seaman Backs Under-Fire Petr Cech to Keep Starting Spot

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Former Arsenal and England goalkeeper David Seaman has rallied behind the club's incumbent No. 1 Petr Cech and said the Premier League veteran deserves to keep his starting spot at the Emirates Stadium.

Cech, 36, has had a mixed start to the season and has struggled to adapt to playing the ball out from the back under Unai Emery, who signed Germany stopper Bernd Leno from Bayer Leverkusen this past summer.

But Seaman has said the ex-Czech Republic international makes up for his ball-playing shortcomings with his shot-stopping ability, and he told reporters at FIFA's The Best awards in London on Monday (h/t FourFourTwo):

"He totally deserves to be in the team.

"Every game, he has four or five saves to make and he makes them.

"The only question mark you put on Cech at the moment is playing out with his feet, but that's because the way Arsenal are playing is not the right way at the moment. We try to play straight out to the wide players, and it's not working."

Cech has fallen under some scrutiny of late but has started and captained Arsenal in all six Premier League games so far this season.

The Gunners kept their first clean sheet of the league campaign on Sunday when they beat Everton 2-0. The north London hosts were tested as Cech made six saves to preserve his goal, per WhoScored.com, and ESPN FC's Mattias Karen suggested that display could help stave off any decision on his starting status:

Cech's season started off in shaky fashion and saw him almost pass a bizarre own-goal into his own net against Manchester City, but Seaman has suggested how his team-mates can help accommodate the stopper:

"Cech's got a very good left foot, his right foot's not very good, so put the ball on his left foot.

"When I was playing it was different, but I hated the ball on my left. I always wanted it on to my good foot so the defenders have to know and they have to realise.

"He's getting them out of a lot of trouble because every game he has four or five saves to make."

They say it's hard to teach an old dog new tricks, and for a goalkeeper who hasn't been accustomed to the method of play Emery is trying to promote, it's made for a difficult transition.

Ironically enough, Cech has completed more passes than any other Premier League goalkeeper after six games (131), per Squawka. However, his passing accuracy is at least 10 per cent worse than that of Manchester City's Ederson or Liverpool's summer arrival, Alisson.

Still, Emery has been left somewhat bemused by all the criticism his starting 'keeper has come in for, suggesting Leno isn't likely to get his hands on the No. 1 jersey anytime soon, via Goal:

Cech's contract at Arsenal runs out at the end of the season, and it's doubtful as to whether the club will offer their star an extension as he prepares to celebrate his 37th birthday in May.

Seaman has previously given Cech his backing as the man to guard Arsenal's goal, via Omnisport:

Cech has made more than 600 combined appearances for Chelsea and Arsenal, but Seaman feels assured he still has something to offer as Emery transitions into the Emirates helm.