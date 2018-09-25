La Liga Table 2018: Latest Standings Following Tuesday's Week 6 Results

Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid waltzed past Huesca 3-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday evening to climb back up to third in La Liga and within two points of joint-leaders Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Antoine Griezmann was first on the scoresheet for Los Rojiblancos before Thomas Partey and Koke set the hosts three goals ahead before half-time, with Huesca suffering their fourth defeat in succession.

Espanyol continued their rise at home with a 1-0 victory over Eibar, when centre-back Mario Hermoso supplied the only goal of the game and did enough to keep Los Periquitos fifth in La Liga.

Earlier on Tuesday, Rayo Vallecano came close to notching their second win of the campaign at Real Sociedad but were held to a 2-2 draw after Willian Jose rose in the game's final knockings to secure a share of the spoils.

Read on as we round up the best highlights from Tuesday's Spanish top flight, complete with a look at the updated league standings.

Tuesday's Results

Espanyol 1-0 Eibar

Real Sociedad 2-2 Rayo Vallecano

Atletico Madrid 3-0 Huesca

La Liga Standings (Points, Goal Difference)

1. Barcelona: 13, +11

2. Real Madrid: 13, +9

3. Atletico Madrid: 11, +4

4. Alaves: 10, +3

5. Espanyol: 10, +2

6. Celta Vigo: 8, +2

7. Girona: 8, -1

8. Real Sociedad: 8, 0

9. Getafe: 7, 0

10. Sevilla: 7, +4

11. Eibar: 7, -2

12. Athletic Bilbao: 6, +1

13. Real Betis: 6, -2

14. Villarreal: 5, -1

15. Rayo Vallecano: 4, -7

16. Valencia: 4, -2

17. Levante: 4, -3

18. Huesca: 4, -10

19. Real Valladolid: 3, -2

20. Leganes: 1, -6

Visit the Sky Sports website to see the standings in full.

Recap

Atletico sewed up successive victories for the first time this season after a first-half flurry of goals at the Wanda Metropolitano left Huesca chasing ghosts in foreign territory.

Griezmann made no mistake from short range when Diego Costa teed him up for the breakthrough after 16 minutes, via Eleven Sports:

Costa showed particularly admirable resolve to square the ball for his team-mate and notch a first assist of the league season, despite the fact he's got a drought of his own going on, per Opta Jose:

There was no debate about Partey's second as he blasted in low to the left, but it was only after consulting the video assistant referee that Koke's third contribution could be officially counted.

Espanyol finished 11th in La Liga last season but are on track to best that placement this term after they beat Eibar 1-0 on Tuesday to keep up their encouraging run of form under Rubi.

The Basque outfit sit only three points off the summit and have already taken a fifth of the total points tally they amassed the whole of last term.

It wasn't the most glamorous of victories, but Hermoso showed that extra inch of determination to head the hosts in front after 68 minutes and ease tensions at the RCDE Stadium:

Rubi's side have been less reliable away from home, claiming only one point so far, although each of their away defeats to Real and Alaves have come by only a single goal margin.

It's a good thing the club's home form has been so imperious, therefore:

Real Sociedad controlled a greater share of possession and the shot count in their meeting with Rayo Vallecano, per WhoScored.com, except Asier Garitano's men left it late to secure their point.

La Real trailed after 36 minutes, when Oscar Trejo and Luis Advincula scored within minutes of one another to surpass Jon Bautista's opener. Willian Jose exposed Rayo's defensive flaws late on to bag his third of the season, but sportswriter David Cartlidge noted a major flaw for Sociedad to be concerned about:

Sociedad are now unbeaten in two and sit eighth in the standings after eight matches, while Rayo will rue Tuesday's fixture as an opportunity missed.

A second away victory of the league campaign would have boosted Michel's side further, but they'll settle for 15th, along with the second-worst goal difference in La Liga, Huesca's being the worst.