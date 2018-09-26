NL Playoff Standings 2018: Latest Wild Card Info, Team Records and More

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

While five postseason tickets have already been punched on the American League side of things, there's still a lot to be sorted out in the National League.

The Atlanta Braves are the only team that has clinched a spot so far, securing the NL West title over the fading Philadelphia Phillies this past weekend.

That leaves two division titles and two wild-card spots yet to be decided, and there are five teams battling for those four playoff berths.

Here's a look at where things stand among relevant NL teams:

Division Leaders

NL East: Atlanta Braves (89-68); clinched division

NL Central: Chicago Cubs (91-66); 0.5-game lead in division

NL West: Los Angeles Dodgers (88-70); 0.5-game lead in division



Wild-Card Standings

1: Milwaukee Brewers (91-67)

2: St. Louis Cardinals (87-71)

3. Colorado Rockies (87-70)

Overview

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

According to FanGraphs, the current playoff odds for the five teams still trying to clinch are: Cubs (100.0 percent), Brewers (100.0 percent), Dodgers (94.6 percent), Rockies (66.7 percent) and Cardinals (38.8 percent).

All five teams are within a half-game of a postseason spot, and that leaves the possibility open for some potential tiebreaker situations beyond Game 162:

Here's a look at the remaining schedule for those five teams:

CHC : vs. PIT (2), vs. STL (3)

vs. PIT (2), vs. (3) MIL: at STL (1), vs. DET (3)

at (1), vs. (3) STL : vs. MIL (1), at CHC (3)



vs. MIL (1), at (3) LAD: at ARI (1), at SF (3)

at ARI (1), at SF (3) COL: vs. PHI (2), vs. WAS (3)

In the NL Central, the Cubs and Cardinals have both lost two in a row, while the Brewers have won three straight to pull within a half-game of the Cubs.

The Rockies are the hottest team of the bunch with a five-game winning streak to their credit, but the Dodgers have the best record in their last 10 games at 7-3.

With so many different potential matchups for the Wild Card Game, let's take a run through how each team has performed this season against the other four contenders:

CHC : 11-8 vs. MIL, 7-9 vs. STL , 4-3 vs. LAD, 3-3 vs. COL

11-8 vs. MIL, 7-9 vs. , 4-3 vs. LAD, 3-3 vs. COL MIL: 8-11 vs. CHC , 9-8 vs. STL , 3-4 vs. LAD, 5-2 vs. COL

8-11 vs. , 9-8 vs. , 3-4 vs. LAD, 5-2 vs. COL STL : 9-7 vs. CHC , 8-9 vs. MIL, 4-3 vs. LAD, 5-2 vs. COL

9-7 vs. , 8-9 vs. MIL, 4-3 vs. LAD, 5-2 vs. COL LAD: 3-4 vs. CHC , 4-3 vs. MIL, 3-4 vs. STL , 12-7 vs. COL



3-4 vs. , 4-3 vs. MIL, 3-4 vs. , 12-7 vs. COL COL: 3-3 vs. CHC , 2-5 vs. MIL. 2-5 vs. STL , 7-12 vs. LAD

The Brewers would appear to have the easiest road ahead with three games left against the 93-loss Detroit Tigers.

The Dodgers will face a highly-motivated spoiler in the rival San Francisco Giants at AT&T Park, and despite a disappointing season overall, the Giants actually lead the season series 9-7 thus far.

While the Washington Nationals have been playing well of late with a 13-10 record in September, the Rockies took three of four from them earlier this year.

And it just doesn't get any better than Cubs vs. Cardinals at Wrigley Field to close out the season with both teams fighting for a spot.

All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference, and accurate through Sept. 25.